Netflix rapidly gives sci-fi survival thriller a second season — and the first has already clocked 10.8 million views worldwide

Netflix has revealed that sci-fi hit The Eternaut is getting a second season.

It's a remarkably quick recommission by the streaming giant, given that the first season only dropped on Netflix last Wednesday [April 30]!

The six-part Argentinian survival thriller, based on a 1957 graphic novel, has shot to number four, at the time of writing, in Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows in the US chart.

The series also debuted in the top spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English language series and has clocked 10.8 million views worldwide.

Announcing the recommission, Netflix said, "Season 2 is coming".

It has won critical and audience approval, currently having a 94% critics rating and a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Eternaut follows Juan Salvo (Richard Darín) as he hunts for his daughter against a backdrop of societal breakdown.

In the opening episode, Juan is enjoying a game of cards with friends on a sweltering evening when they're interrupted by a power cut, seemingly caused by a sudden snowstorm. But as people outside start dropping down dead, they quickly realise that this is more than a freak weather incident.

As Juan decides to venture outside to find his daughter, his friends cobble together a waterproof outfit, including an old military mask, which means he can avoid contact with the snow.

Yet, once outdoors, he discovers that the human instinct for survival is just as lethal as the killer flakes. And as the series progresses, the survivors realise the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth.

The 1957 graphic novel the series is based on was written by Héctor G. Oesterheld, a legendary figure in Argentine comics. The graphic novel was illustrated by Francisco Solano López.

There’s no indication yet from Netflix about when the second series will land. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.