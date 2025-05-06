Netflix rapidly gives sci-fi survival thriller a second season — and the first has already clocked 10.8 million views worldwide

By published

The Eternaut will return...

Ricardo Darín in Netflix&#039;s The Eternaut
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has revealed that sci-fi hit The Eternaut is getting a second season.

It's a remarkably quick recommission by the streaming giant, given that the first season only dropped on Netflix last Wednesday [April 30]!

Andrea Pietra, Carla Peterson and Marcelo Subiotto in The Eternaut on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The six-part Argentinian survival thriller, based on a 1957 graphic novel, has shot to number four, at the time of writing, in Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows in the US chart.

The series also debuted in the top spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English language series and has clocked 10.8 million views worldwide.

Announcing the recommission, Netflix said, "Season 2 is coming".

It has won critical and audience approval, currently having a 94% critics rating and a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Eternaut follows Juan Salvo (Richard Darín) as he hunts for his daughter against a backdrop of societal breakdown.

In the opening episode, Juan is enjoying a game of cards with friends on a sweltering evening when they're interrupted by a power cut, seemingly caused by a sudden snowstorm. But as people outside start dropping down dead, they quickly realise that this is more than a freak weather incident.

The Eternaut | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Eternaut | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

As Juan decides to venture outside to find his daughter, his friends cobble together a waterproof outfit, including an old military mask, which means he can avoid contact with the snow.

Yet, once outdoors, he discovers that the human instinct for survival is just as lethal as the killer flakes. And as the series progresses, the survivors realise the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth.

The 1957 graphic novel the series is based on was written by Héctor G. Oesterheld, a legendary figure in Argentine comics. The graphic novel was illustrated by Francisco Solano López.

There’s no indication yet from Netflix about when the second series will land. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.

CATEGORIES
David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about netflix

Netflix adds doc about infamous NBA locker room gun incident of 2009 — I hope it delivers on the promise of answering my long-held questions

Netflix adds new World War Two doc about Britain's darkest days — and it includes first-hand accounts

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 6, 2025: Liam's mission
See more latest
Most Popular
Call the Midwife cast surrounded by snow as they gather on the steps of Nonnatus House for the annual Christmas special clapperboard picture
Call the Midwife reveals Blitz prequel — plus there's a movie on the way, too!
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tearfully shares bad news with Liam (Scott Clifton) in The Bold and the Beautiful
Why The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless may not air for some West Coast viewers on May 6 and 7
Charles Melton and the cast of Warfare in formation
You can now watch 2025’s most intense movie at home — I was rocked after seeing it in theaters
The Center Court of the Foro Italico, home of the Italian Open, during the 2025 Men&#039;s Singles final.
How to watch the Italian Open 2025: stream the Internazionali BNL d'Italia online or on TV
Emmerdale logo sign outside village
Emmerdale boss reveals 8 major storylines coming up — including the moment every fan has been waiting for
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam helps Finn see the light about Luna?
Karla Mosley as Danielle Dupree Hamilton upset in black in Beyond the Gates
Why Beyond the Gates is not new on May 6 and May 7
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante frowning in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Dante takes a page out of Sonny’s book and makes huge mistake?
Joshua Morrow as Nick sitting down in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick’s big joke hints at big revelation to come?
Richard Osman, best selling author and television personality, attends the 2023 Cheltenham Literature Festival
Richard Osman bitingly responds to Trump's 100% tariffs on movies not made in the US threat: 'It's going to be too expensive for Hollywood to make a movie anywhere'
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch