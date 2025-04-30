Netflix adds 'remarkable' new sci-fi survival series based on iconic graphic novel — and it features killer snow!

Netflix has added The Eternaut, a new sci-fi series based on a 1957 comic book of the same name.

The six-part Argentinian survival thriller follows Juan Salvo (Richard Darín) as he hunts for his daughter against a backdrop of societal breakdown.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the opening episode, Juan is enjoying a game of cards with friends on a sweltering evening when they're interrupted by a power cut, seemingly caused by a sudden snowstorm. But as people outside start dropping down dead, they quickly realise that this is more than a freak weather incident.

"It's the height of summer, but Buenos Aires is covered by this snowfall that kills on contact," explains Darin. "It's a remarkable sci-fi story with a lot of grit."

As Juan decides to venture outside to find his daughter, his friends cobble together a waterproof outfit, including an old military mask, which means he can avoid contact with the snow.

Yet, once outdoors, he discovers that the human instinct for survival is just as lethal as the killer flakes. And as the series progresses, Juan has horrifying news for his fellow survivors — the snow has alien origins. They realise the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. They must join together and fight — no one will survive on their own.

"It's a story of survival, but it's from the perspective of ordinary people," says director Bruno Stagnaro. "This down-to-earth group of people go through an extraordinary event right on their doorstep."

Tragic story behind the writer of the original comic book

The 1957 graphic novel the series is based on was written by Héctor G. Oesterheld, a legendary figure in Argentine comics. But he was a fierce government critic, and he was abducted by the country’s military junta in 1977 and is thought to be one of "The disappeared". It is presumed he died aged 57 in 1977.

Héctor’s grandson, Martin Oesterheld, is a creative consultant on the new Netflix series.

The graphic novel was illustrated by Francisco Solano López. López died aged 82 in 2011.

Huge production

Netflix claims that the production of The Eternaut is on a scale never before seen in Argentina. It says there were 148 days of filming in Buenos Aires, while one and a half years of post-production were needed to finish the series. It was shot over more than 50 locations, using 2900 actors, including extras.

The Eternaut has been added to Netflix globally today [Wednesday, April 30]. Check out our best series on Netflix guide for more shows to enjoy.

