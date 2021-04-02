'The Witcher' Season 2 takes us behind the scenes as production wraps up

Anya Chalotra as Yennifer and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 2 is, as they say, in the can. (Film, you see, used to come in cans, and ... Oh. Right. You have no idea what film is.)

Netflix announced that production on the follow-up of 2019's highly anticipated fantasy series starring Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra (among scores of others) as wrapped up shooting on its second season. And it did so with a quick look behind the scenes of Season 2.

The video features showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explaining what they all had to go through to get this second season done.

"It is hard to believe it's been over a year since we kicked off this season," she says,

"in typical Witcher fashion, in a freezing-cold forrest, in the middle of the night."

Season 2 required 158 shooting days, she says, with 89 cast members across 15 locations. Those were dwarfed by the 1,200 crew members who you'll not even see on screen.

"None of us has ever experienced a television season like this before, I'm sure. We cannot wait to show you what Geralt and Ciri and Yennifer and Jaskier and all your favorites have been up to since we left them at the Battle of Sodden Hill."

Season 2 isn't just going to be the same old people doing the same of things, however.

"There are plenty of new characters and storylines and, of course, monsters to explore as well," Hissrich says, "as we dig into the blood of elves and beyond." We do know already that there will be four new Witchers appearing in the upcoming season.

No word yet on when, exactly, Season 2 will land (we'd guess another December drop). But figure that all those monsters require some serious post-production work, we'll just have to bide our time and maybe go back and rewatch things for now.