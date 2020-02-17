Four new Witchers will appear alongside Henry Cavill in season 2

Source: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia won't be the only Witcher in season 2 of the Netflix original fantasy epic, this according to Witcher fan-blog Redanian Intelligence . A total of five Witchers will be featured in the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, two of which were just cast for the show. Paul Bullion, of Peaky Blinders fame, will be playing Lambert, another Witcher who hails from the Witcher training grounds of Kaer Morhen, the School of the Wolf.

The second new Witcher, Coën, will be played by Yasen Atour of Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and 2018's Robin Hood fame. Coën was trained at the School of the Griffin but is expected to make several appearances at Kaer Morhen throughout season 2 of the show. In addition to these two monster-killing gents, fans of The Witcher books and games will recognize the names Eskel and Vesemir, both of which are said to be making an appearance in this season of The Witcher as well. The casting of those roles hasn't been announced just yet.

Given the wild success of the show, Netflix has already renewed additional seasons of Henry Cavill's masterpiece and season 2 is expected to debut sometime in 2021, with filming wrapping up sometime in August 2020. In addition to season 2, fans can expect a new anime film based on the series. It's also expected that we'll be hearing plenty of new music from the series, as Toss a Coin to Your Witcher has been a massive success and can be heard on streaming music services everywhere, including several covers that will please fans of all genres.