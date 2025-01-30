The Old Guard 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the Charlize Theron movie

One of Netflix’s best movies, The Old Guard was a hit that helped many of us get through the lockdowns of 2020. Now, after a five year wait, we’re finally getting the much anticipated sequel, The Old Guard 2, in 2025.

The Old Guard came out in July 2020. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie was “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and was the most popular movie of the summer for Netflix that year. As of fall 2020 it was the fourth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks ever; it has come down from that placement in the subsequent four years. All of that to say there is definitely is interest for The Old Guard 2, especially because of the tantalizing way the first movie ended.

So, for those who are eager to watch The Old Guard 2, here is everything you need to know about the movie.

Almost exactly five years from when the original movie premiered, The Old Guard 2 is set to be released on July 2 on Netflix.

If you’re going to want to watch The Old Guard, you are going to need to be signed up for a Netflix plan, as there is no indication that the streamer will make this movie available in theaters for any amount of time prior to July 2.

The Old Guard 2 cast

Chalrize Theron will once again lead a team of immortal mercenaries in The Old Guard 2, all of who are back from the original movie. Theron plays Andy, the leader of the group, while the other immortals include Kiki Layne as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe and Luca Marinelli as Nicky. Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Copley, who liaisons with the team.

New additions to The Old Guard 2 cast are Henry Golding (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) and Uma Thurman (Kill Bill).

Veronica Ngo (The Creator) is another cast member who is returning from the original movie, but we only saw her briefly the first go-around, as we explain below.

The Old Guard 2 plot

Based on his own graphic novel series, Greg Rucka co-wrote the screenplay for The Old Guard 2 with Sarah L. Walker.

There’s not any great detail available from Netflix on the plot; the official summary from Netflix simply reads: “Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence.”

However, we do know one storyline that is going to be part of the movie. In the final moments of The Old Guard, Booker is greeted by a surprise visitor, Quynh (Ngo), a former member of the team that was thought to be lost forever. Her emergence back on the scene will impact everyone, especially Andy, but will she be an ally or foe?

The Old Guard 2 trailer

There is no trailer for The Old Guard 2 at this time, however Netflix did release a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, which you can watch below:

The Old Guard 2 | Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Old Guard 2 director

Gina Prince-Bythewood is not returning to direct The Old Guard 2. Instead, directing duties have passed to Victoria Mahoney.

Mahoney’s only directing credit is the 2011 movie Yelling at the Sky, but since then she has had a lot of experience working in TV, including directing stints on Queen Sugar, American Crime, Gypsy, Claws, Power, You, I Am the Night, Lovecraft Country, The Morning Show and Grey’s Anatomy.

The Old Guard 2 behind the scenes

Production on The Old Guard 2 began all the way back in 2022, with at least of the filming taking place in Italy, as evidenced by a post shared by Netflix.

Producing the movie is David Ellison, Marc Evans, A.J. Dix, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Beth Kono, Prince-Bythewood and Theron. In addition to the backing from Netflix, the movie is a co-production between Denver and Delilah Productions, Image Comics, Marc Evans Productions, Panorama Films, Pinella Productions and Skydance Media.