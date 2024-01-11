The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: release date, cast and everything we know

Henry Cavill is just one of the many stars assembled for Guy Ritchie's latest effort.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare looks to be one of the best new 2024 movies coming our way this Spring.

Directed by Guy Ritchie (The Covenant), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a World War Two action-comedy loosely based on the true events described in the bestselling book of the same name by historian, Damian Lewis.

Broadly, the movie tells the story of the first-ever special forces group established by the UK Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, and a select group of military officials (which also included James Bond creator, Ian Fleming) during the war.

Here's everything we know about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare right now.

Lionsgate just recently revealed that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will hit movie theaters on Friday, April 19, 2024.

A UK release date has not yet been confirmed; we'll be sure to add that info in here as and when it arrives.

Who's in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast is packed full of top stars.

The movie reunites Ritchie with several stars he's worked with in the past, including Argylle star Henry Cavill (they previously collaborated on The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) and Henry Golding (who starred in The Gentlemen).

Also starring are:

Alan Ritchson (Reacher)

Eiza González (3 Body Problem)

Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride)

Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians)

Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike)

Hero Fienners Tiffin (After Everything)

Babs Olusanmokun (Dune)

Henrique Zaga (The Stand)

Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds)

What is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare about?

As we mentioned, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-packed World War Two comedy that recounts the top-secret early escapades of the first-ever special forces group.

Put together by UK PM, Winston Churchill and a group of officials, this covert unit conducts a daring mission against the Nazi war machine, adopting truly "ungentlemanly" methods of fighting in the process. Their actions paved the way for modern "Black Ops" warfare.

Is there a trailer?

There isn't a proper trailer of sorts just yet, but below you can watch a behind-the-scenes clip featuring an interview with Henry Cavill talking about his experience on set. From the sounds of things, he had a blast filming it!

Guy Ritchie movies

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director, Guy Ritchie. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

British director Guy Ritchie is known for serving fast-talking British crime comedies like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and his 2019 return to the genre, The Gentlemen, along with his Sherlock Holmes duology helmed by Robert Downey Jr.

