Argylle: cast and everything we know about the spy movie

Argylle is an upcoming spy movie from Matthew Vaughn. First announced back in 2021, Argylle is based on an as-yet-unpublished spy novel from Elly Conway that revolves around the world's greatest spy as he gets swept up in a globe-trotting adventure. The movie stars The Witcher's Henry Cavill in the lead role.

Apple picked up the exclusive rights to the film in a landmark deal that cost the company $200 million (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). With reports claiming that Argylle is meant to be the start of a brand new franchise for Apple TV Plus, with this as the first film in a trilogy, Henry Cavill might become a little too busy to stay among the top names in the race to become the next James Bond.

Specific info about the film is a little thin on the ground at the moment, but here's what we know about Argylle so far.

At the time of writing, we don't have a confirmed release date for Argylle beyond knowing it's "coming soon", per the Apple TV Plus website.

Following a recent Bloomberg (opens in new tab)report, it's possible that Argylle could actually receive a theatrical release before landing on Apple TV Plus.

Bloomberg says Apple plans to spend $1 billion a year on producing movies to be released in theaters as part of an ambitious plan to "raise its profile in Hollywood and lure subscribers to its streaming service," with Argylle and Ridley Scott's Napoleon both classed as potential releases alongside Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which is being released in theaters by Paramount Pictures.

Argylle cast

Matthew Vaughn has amassed an all-star cast for Argylle, though we haven't had much detail about who anyone will be playing just yet, with Henry Cavill's identity as the lead spy the one exception. Along with Cavill, the film stars:

Dua Lipa

Sam Rockwell

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryan Cranston

Catherine O'Hara

John Cena

Samuel L. Jackson

Ariana DeBose

Argylle marks Grammy-winner Dua Lipa's acting debut, and the singer-songwriter will also be providing some original music for the film's title track and score.

Argylle plot — what's Argylle about?

The official synopsis for Argylle doesn't give much more away about the film. It reads:

"The spy thriller Argylle follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the US, London and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson."

An Observer (opens in new tab)article claimed that the film's about "a best-selling spy novelist who turns out to be a world-class spy suffering from amnesia," and Vaughn himself claimed that the film's tone is meant to be fun and "sort of a mixture of Die Hard, Romancing the Stone, [and] Lethal Weapon" during a group interview with Collider (opens in new tab).

The original Deadline (opens in new tab)cast announcement also saw Vaughn claim the early draft manuscript for Argylle was "the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming's books of the 50s", adding "This is going to reinvent the spy genre."

Argylle trailer

Nope! As we've mentioned, info has been fairly thin on the ground about the film, and since we haven't even got a release date, we don't expect an Argylle trailer to pop up for a while yet.

When one's released, we'll be sure to include it here.

How to watch Argylle

Until we get confirmation of whether Argylle will be hitting theaters, the only way that we know you'll be able to watch Argylle is with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

Apple TV Plus costs $6.99/£6.99 a month and gives you access to a range of exclusive shows and movies that have been created or acquired solely for the platform. Big hits include Ted Lasso, Severance, Bad Sisters, and the Oscars 2022 Best Picture winner, CODA.

If you sign up, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows so you know what you should be watching.