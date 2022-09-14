Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — release date, cast and everything we know about the Marvel movie

After being well established in two previous outings and a key role in Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to kick of MCU Phase 5. While the previous two Ant-Man and the Wasp movies were fairly smaller, stand-alone adventures featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Quantumania is expected to forever impact the MCU with the inclusion of the new, eagerly anticipated big bad — Kang the Conqueror.

But who is Kang? What does he have to do with Scott Lang or the Van Dynes? We explore the answers to all of these questions and more right here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially scheduled for release globally on February 17, 2023.

Like most of Marvel Studios’ post-Infinity Saga release dates, Quantumania was impacted by the pandemic, and has since shifted around the MCU release schedule multiple times. It was originally set for 2022 before finally landing on this early 2023 date.

What is the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot?

While Marvel hasn’t released an official plot, based on the teaser trailers shown at both 2022 San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo we can piece together what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is about. Please be advised this contains major spoilers for the movie:

Scott Lang is riding high off the success of becoming a major hero after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He’s written a book, started a podcast and is finally being recognized on the streets, feeling very confident and pleased by his new celebrity status. This causes him to become a little neglectful of his family, as his daughter Cassie Lang begins getting in trouble with the law and has started turning to the Pym/Van Dyne family to try to learn more about the Quantum Realm and Quantum energy.

After Cassie, Hope and Hank unwittingly transmit a message to the Quantum Realm, the entire Lang and Pym/Van Dyne clan gets sucked into the Quantum Realm and must escape some nefarious beings to make it safely back home. Chief among their advisories is a variant of He Who Remains from Loki, the next major villain of the MCU, Kang the Conqueror. And it just so happens that Kang needs Scott Lang to help him steal something for him.

Who is in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast?

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Image credit: Marvel)

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are of course returning as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp. While Scott is enjoying his heroic success, Lilly has stated at Comic-Con that Quantumania dives more into her vulnerabilities as a character, after having been a beacon of strength in all of her previous appearances.

Kathryn Newton (Freaky, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu) takes over the role of Cassie Lang, who was previously played by Abby Ryder Fortson in the previous two films and Emma Fuhrman in Avengers: Endgame. It’s rumored that Cassie dons the Stature suit in this film.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. Pfeiffer in particular is a welcome presence, given she did not receive much screen time in the second film or Avengers: Endgame (apart from a single shot during the Stark funeral scene in that movie). Getting answers regarding how she received the Quantum Energy abilities we see her using on Ghost at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp are in order.

It was also confirmed Randall Park is returning as Jimmy Woo. Woo was introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but also reprised his role during WandaVision. Perhaps he and Scott finally get that dinner.

Bill Murray is also in the movie. His presence has been confirmed in the trailers and it seems as if he’s an old acquaintance of Janet’s from within the Quantum Realm. How they know each other however is currently still unknown.

And finally, Jonathan Majors is playing the next major villain for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror. We know Majors portrayed Kang’s variant, He Who Remains, in Loki, but as that version of the character explained, his variants are supposed to be much worse. How much worse? Let’s just put it this way: the next Avengers film, set to debut in May 2025 is called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We think Scott Lang is going to have a pretty hard time dealing with this guy.

Is there an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer?

Unfortunately there is no public trailer. The previews that were shown thus far were exclusive to the audiences at San Diego Comic Con and D23 Expo. It’s entirely possible the trailer comes out publicly soon, but with Marvel Studios likely wanting to focus their attention on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s possible we may not see it until November.

Who is the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director?

Peyton Reed is returning to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, having previously directed the first two Ant-Man movies. Originally known as the director of Bring it On, Reed has recently found success in genre with both the Ant-Man and the Wasp saga and several episodes of The Mandalorian (including the massively well received season 2 finale).

Since the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been rare for any director to stay with a particular solo-franchise after two films. Jon Favreau gave up directorial responsibilities after Iron Man 2. Scott Derrickson left Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Thor has seen a revolving door of directors (though Taika Waititi has directed the last two). Reed is, surprisingly, only the second director to complete a trilogy for the MCU (the first being Jon Watts of the Spider-Man/Tom Holland trilogy).

How will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact the MCU?

Monumentally. As previously stated, this movie is going to introduce Kang the Conqueror. Everything that happens with Kang is going to lead up to 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and likely Avengers: Secret Wars; the cappers to the entire Multiverse Saga. But it all has to start with the events of Quantumania first, which is why Feige has explicitly chosen this film to be the official kick off of Phase 5.

