‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the MCU movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps rolling along, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to continue Phase 4 of the MCU that officially began with Black Widow. There have been 27 films released so far in the MCU, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to be number 28.

With Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness there’s so much to talk about, so let’s just dive right into it and discuss everything we know about the upcoming Marvel movie.

The first question on everybody’s minds when it comes to new Marvel movies or TV shows is usually “when?” After a busy 2021 that saw the premiere of four Disney Plus original series (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye) and four new movies (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be one of Marvel’s first 2022 titles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere exclusively in movie theaters on May 6. The exclusive theatrical release is expected to be for at least 45 days, so if you’re wondering when Doctor Strange may be available to digital purchase or to stream on Disney Plus, there’s no official word but best guess would be sometime in late June or early July.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Though it seems like Marvel gets just about every big name actor they want, it was a pretty big get when they landed Benedict Cumberbatch to play Dr. Stephen Strange for 2016’s Doctor Strange. The Oscar-nominated actor became a major star thanks to his role as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock, though has given a handful of other strong performances in The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug, The Imitation Game (his Oscar nomination) and 2021’s The Power of the Dog (probably soon to be another Oscar nomination), just to name a few.

Having seen Doctor Strange pop up in other Marvel movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s weird to realize that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the character’s first standalone movie since he made his debut in 2016.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ cast

Having been more than five years since Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to bring back a number of characters alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange that we haven’t seen since 2016. The two big ones are Rachel McAdam (Wedding Crashers, Spotlight) as Dr. Christine Palmer, a friend of Doctor Strange, and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, The Lion King) as Mordo, a sorcerer and former ally of Doctor Strange who went off on his own at the end of the first movie.

Of course, Benedict Wong’s character Wong is also going to be in the movie, but we’ve seen Wong around about as much as we’ve seen Doctor Strange. Wong has appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and No Way Home.

However, the most exciting bit of casting news is that another Avenger will be joining the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. Marvel fans last saw Wanda in the Disney Plus series WandaVision, but she is set to be a big part of Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, as Strange needs her help as he explores the mysteries of the multiverse.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There is one other casting note, as Xochitl Gomez (The Baby Sitters Club), is on board to play a brand new character in the MCU, America Chavez. In the Marvel comics, America Chavez is also known as Miss America, so it will be interesting to see how her story is integrated into the MCU and the potential future for her character.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ director

Marvel has brought in a superhero veteran to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sam Raimi. Raimi previously directed all three of the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, but now he officially gets to play in the MCU sandbox.

Raimi’s other directing credits also make him a particularly good choice for a movie that features “Multiverse of Madness” in its title. Raimi directed the original Evil Dead, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, as well as other horror movies like Drag Me to Hell.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ plot

Marvel has not released an official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we can learn a good bit from the trailer (see below). What’s clear is that after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange decides to learn more about the multiverse, for which he recruits Wanda’s help. However, amid all of the psychedelic surroundings, creatures and spells that fill the trailer, the most dangerous thing in the story, as Mordo says, is Doctor Strange himself — or, perhaps more accurately, an evil version of him.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer

Marvel has officially released the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For anyone who saw Spider-Man: No Way Home and stuck around till the very end of the credits, you’ll know that this trailer was the second post-credits scene in the movie. But now you can watch it as many times as you want via the internet. Enjoy.

How will ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ impact the MCU?

The multiverse is clearly a big part of Marvel’s plans for Phase 4 and beyond. It was officially introduced as a key plot in Loki as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the first Marvel movie that will look into the specifics of it.

As for what it means in the broader spectrum of the MCU, we’ll have to wait and see what exactly happens in the movie, but things seem to be building toward a multidimensional war. That’s not a bad way to keep the stakes high after the Infinity Saga.

