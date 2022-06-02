Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuting on Disney Plus June 22

Doctor Strange and company are heading to a new dimension — the streaming world. Disney has officially announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, is going to begin streaming exclusively on Disney Plus as of June 22.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered (and is still playing) exclusively in movie theaters on May 6. The direct sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, the titular superhero/sorcerer teams up with allies both old and new to confront a dangerous threat to not just their universe, but the entire multiverse. In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Strange, Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Wong, Elisabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie was directed by Sam Raimi.

Disney Plus is the streaming home for just about everything Marvel (save for Spider-Man), with nearly all of the MCU movies available on the platform, as well as Disney Plus original Marvel series, including WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight and the new Ms. Marvel and upcoming She-Hulk series. To watch any of these offerings, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness come June 22, you must be a Disney Plus subscriber.

The good news is that there are multiple options to becoming a Disney Plus subscriber. This includes Disney Plus as a standalone service, as part of the Disney Bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus (for US consumers) and as a standard feature with Hulu with Live TV (also just for US consumers).

Reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the movie score a 74% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) from critics and an 86% positive audience score. What to Watch’s Doctor Strange review specifically praised the horror elements that the movie incorporated, a fresh component to the MCU. The movie has also proven a hit at the box office, bringing in more than $879 million worldwide.

The cast of Doctor Strange — Cumberbatch, Olsen, Wong and Gomez, specifically — thanked fans who came out to see the movie and gave them the details on watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus in this special online spot:

If you can’t wait until June 22 to watch the movie at home, here is how you can watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness right now.