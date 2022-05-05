Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the de facto start of the 2022 summer blockbuster season, is here, playing worldwide as of May 6. But how can you watch Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest adventure as the Sorcerer Supreme?

Though we’ve seen Doctor Strange a bunch in Marvel movies over the years, Multiverse of Madness is his first solo outing since 2016’s Doctor Strange. With it, as What to Watch’s review highlights, Marvel is embracing horror elements for the first time, thanks in large part to director Sam Raimi.

If that intrigues you, here is what you need to know about how to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

How to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in movie theaters

As of its release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is only available to watch at a movie theater. The good news is, as Marvel movies are often the biggest show in town whenever they come out, the new Doctor Strange movie is playing just about everywhere in the world right now.

To find times for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness near you, check your local movie theaters’ websites or a resource like Fandango to see exactly where and when the movie is playing; tickets can also be purchased directly online through these sites.

Another option for getting tickets is through movie theater subscriptions and membership deals from specific theater chains. These programs, which are offered by numerous chains in the US and UK, offer movie fans discounted or monthly allotment of tickets at a flat rate, as well as special perks for other movie going treats, like concessions.

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streaming?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not streaming right now; an exclusive run in movie theaters means exclusive here.

Though there isn’t an official standard for how long movies’ runs in theaters are these days, the common practice is about 45 days before they become available for digital on-demand and/or streaming. Of course, things can vary movie to movie.

The latest Marvel movies we can use as an example are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Shang-Chi, which was released in movie theaters on September 3, didn’t make its way to Disney Plus for streaming until November 12. No Way Home, meanwhile, took almost three months to be made available on digital on-demand and is still not available for streaming (though the fact that Sony handles digital rights for Spider-Man movies and doesn’t have its own streaming service impacts that).

So, we don’t have any strong hunch as to when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available for at-home viewing, but we can assume it will go to Disney Plus. We'll keep this page updated with the latest info as it comes out.

What else you need to know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will find Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange traveling through the multiverse with new and old allies as he tries to defeat a mysterious new enemy. Check out the trailer right here:

In addition to Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange stars Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong are all back, along with new cast members Xochitl Gomez and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff.