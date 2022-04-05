Bad Sisters — cast, plot and all you need to know about the dark comedy thriller

First look! Bad Sisters on Apple TV Plus starring (from left) Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene.

Bad Sisters promises a ‘delicious blend of dark comedy and thriller’ when it arrives on Apple Tv+ in 2022. Catastrophe writer Sharon Horgan’s latest offering, Bad Sisters tests the limit of family bonds as it stars Sharon herself alongside The Salisbury Poisonings actor Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) and Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom). It follows the five Garvey sisters who are forever bound together by the premature loss of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Catastrophe writer and star’s latest comedy Bad Sisters on its way to Apple TV+…

The Bad Sisters release date is still a closely guarded secret but we are assured for the 10-episode series will premiere on Apple TV+ in 2022 some time in the UK, US and around the world.

Bad Sisters plot

Quite a lot of the Bad Sisters plot is still tightly under wraps but we do know that the series has been adapted from the Belgian series Clan and will follow the highs and lows of the five Garvey sisters.

These siblings, who were orphaned early, have vowed to always protect one another, no matter how tricky life can get. And we’re sure that such a well-meaning promise can only lead to chaos.

Bad Sisters cast — who's playing the five siblings

Here are the five actors playing the siblings in Bad Sisters...

Sharon Horgan

Sharon has co-written the series and will star in it too. She’s also the executive producer on the show. Sharon’s star went meteoric when she co-wrote and starred in the hit series Catastrophe alongside Rob Delaney. She’s also written This Way Up, Dead Boss, Motherland, Pulling and Divorce. Sharon has also starred in Military Wives, Women on the Verge and HouseBroken.

Anne-Marie Duff

Anne-Marie played Fiona Gallagher in the series Shameless and also starred in the movies Nowhere Boy, Suffragette and The Magdalene Sisters. She’s also been in Sex Education, The Salisbury Poisonings, His Dark Materials and played Queen Elizabeth I in The Virgin Queen.

Eve Hewson

Eve is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono. She starred in last year’s huge Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes. Before that she acted in The Luminaries, Robin Hood, Papillon and the TV series The Knick.

Eva Birthistle

Eva plays Hild in the series The Last Kingdom. She was also in Behind Her Eyes, with her Bad Sisters co-star Eve Hewson. She has also appeared in Five Daughters, Waking the Dead and Strike Back.

Sarah Greene

Sarah has been in Normal People and Dublin Murders. She’s also had roles in Penny Dreadful, Ransom and Roadkill.

Sharon Horgan with Rob Delaney in Catastrophe. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is starring in Bad Sisters?

The ensemble cast of Bad Sisters also includes Claes Bang (Dracula), Peaky Blinders stars Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent) and newcomer Saise Quinn.

Is there a trailer for Bad Sisters?

There's nothing to watch yet on the Bad Sisters trailer front, but when it arrives we'll be sure to post it right here as we can't wait to see those five great actors in action.