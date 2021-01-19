'Behind Her Eyes' on Netflix: Everything we know about the psychological thriller from the makers of The Crown

Behind Her Eyes looks set to be the show everyone's talking about when it comes to Netflix next month, with the psychological thriller promising plenty of secrets, suspense and a mind-blowing ending.

The six-part series is based on Sarah Pinborough's novel, which received rave reviews when it was released in 2017 and even spawned a #thatending hashtag on twitter, so we can't wait to see what all the fuss is about.

With Left Bank Pictures, the production company who brought us The Crown, bringing it to the screen, it looks set to be a sure-fire hit. Here's everything we know about Behind Her Eyes...

What's the plot of 'Behind Her Eyes'?

After her husband walked out, Louise's son has been her world and supports them both with her part-time job. But all of that changes when she falls for her successful and charming psychiatrist boss, David Young.

For a while, their relationship seems perfect, yet everything comes to a grinding halt when Louise meets David’s beautiful wife, Adele, and finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems.

Is David really the man she thought she knew? Is Adele really as sweet and vulnerable as she appears? What terrible secrets are they both hiding?

And, more importantly, how far will they go to keep them?

Eve Hewson plays Adele in this six-part series. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who stars in Behind Her Eyes?

The Night Manager star Simona Brown plays Louise, while Tom Bateman (Vanity Fair) stars as the handsome, yet mysterious David Young.

The Knick's Eve Hewson - daughter of U2 front man Bono - plays Adele and Robert Aramayo, who played a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, also stars.

Robert will also be starring in Amazon Prime's highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series.

Robert Aramayo played the young Ned Stark in a crucial episode of Game of Thrones. (Image credit: HBO )

What did other authors say about 'Behind Her Eyes' when it was published in 2017?

"Bloody Brilliant" - Stephen King

"Piledriver domestic thriller with pull-the-rug-out ending" - Ian Rankin.

"A dark, electrifying page-turner with a corker of an ending" - Harlan Coben.

"The most unsettling thriller of the year… Read it now before someone spoils the ending for you" - John Connolly.

"Masterful writing that crackles with tension, before detonating that ending" - Angela Clarke.

The novel's author, Sarah Pinborough, also reported being "blown away" after watching the six-part series!

Sarah Pinborough's novel became a bestseller when it was released in 2017 (Image credit: Netflix)

Where was Behind Her Eyes filmed?

The show was filmed in various locations around England, including London and Brighton, with some scene also being shot in Scotland. Netflix is ramping up production in the UK, in a bid to make shows that can play locally and across its global service.

Is there a trailer for Behind Her Eyes?

Not yet, but when comes online we'll post it here.

When will Behind Her Eyes be coming to Netflix?

The series will launch on Wednesday February 17th.