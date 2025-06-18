Prime Video adds psychological thriller series based on bestselling horror book: I think it will keep me awake at night!

We Were Liars is a new thriller that has just landed on Prime Video, which centers on Cadence Sinclair Eastman, a member of the youngest generation of the elite Sinclair family, and her band of friends dubbed 'The Liars'.

While spending the summer at Cadence's grandfather's private island, a strange accident befalls The Liars, which causes their friendship to fray and important secrets to begin tumbling out.

This new drama, which is based on the psychological horror young-adult novel by E. Lockhart and landed today (Wednesday, June 18), brings to life the perfect-on-the-surface Sinclair family, who all have secrets among them and quickly prove that money doesn't always buy you happiness.

The official synopsis reads: "One year after a mysterious accident left her with amnesia, 17-year-old Cadence returns to Beechwood, an island off Martha's Vineyard, seeking answers.

"As three generations of the distinguished Sinclair family gather at their private summer utopia, no one will talk about the accident – neither her childhood friends, 'The Liars', nor her first lov,e Gat, forcing Cadence to uncover the truth herself."

Instead of a murder mystery that we are used to seeing in crime thrillers, victim Cadence survives her ordeal and is the one who makes it her mission to uncover what really happened to her that fateful day.

Soon, secrets and lies are unravelling, and it transpires that not everyone in the family has been telling the truth. Can Cadence work out what happened in the lead-up to her being left for dead on a beach?

I have got a feeling that this is a show that is set to keep me awake at night - and I can't wait!

All eight episodes of We Were Liars are available on Prime Video now.