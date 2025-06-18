Prime Video adds psychological thriller series based on bestselling horror book: I think it will keep me awake at night!
Prime Video has added a new thriller that is set to become everyone's new summer TV addiction.
We Were Liars is a new thriller that has just landed on Prime Video, which centers on Cadence Sinclair Eastman, a member of the youngest generation of the elite Sinclair family, and her band of friends dubbed 'The Liars'.
While spending the summer at Cadence's grandfather's private island, a strange accident befalls The Liars, which causes their friendship to fray and important secrets to begin tumbling out.
This new drama, which is based on the psychological horror young-adult novel by E. Lockhart and landed today (Wednesday, June 18), brings to life the perfect-on-the-surface Sinclair family, who all have secrets among them and quickly prove that money doesn't always buy you happiness.
The official synopsis reads: "One year after a mysterious accident left her with amnesia, 17-year-old Cadence returns to Beechwood, an island off Martha's Vineyard, seeking answers.
"As three generations of the distinguished Sinclair family gather at their private summer utopia, no one will talk about the accident – neither her childhood friends, 'The Liars', nor her first lov,e Gat, forcing Cadence to uncover the truth herself."
Instead of a murder mystery that we are used to seeing in crime thrillers, victim Cadence survives her ordeal and is the one who makes it her mission to uncover what really happened to her that fateful day.
Soon, secrets and lies are unravelling, and it transpires that not everyone in the family has been telling the truth. Can Cadence work out what happened in the lead-up to her being left for dead on a beach?
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I have got a feeling that this is a show that is set to keep me awake at night - and I can't wait!
All eight episodes of We Were Liars are available on Prime Video now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
