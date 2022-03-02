'The Last Kingdom' season 5 — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far

The Last Kingdom season 5 will be released on Netflix in March, and will be the final season of the epic historical drama following the battle for control of Britain in the 9th century.

Season four ended on a bittersweet note for Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) as peace was brokered between the Saxons and Danes, but at the expense of his daughter Stiorra (Ruby Hartley), who offered to become the companion of Dane leader Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigur∂arson) as a guarantee of the deal. Meanwhile, Uhtred managed to avoid perishing at the hands of his nemesis Brida (Emily Cox), but she vowed that either he would perish at her hands, or she at his.

So here's everything we know about the final season of The Last Kingdom...

All 10 episodes of The Last Kingdom season 5 will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, March 9.

'The Last Kingdom' Season 5 cast

Alexander Dreymon returns as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, with other returning cast members including Emily Cox as Brida, Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith, Mark Rowley as Finan, Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric, Adrian Schiller as Aethelhelm, Cavan Clerkin as Pyrlig, Ruby Hartley as Stiorra, Millie Brady as Aethelflaed, Timothy Innes as King Edward, Stefanie Martini as Eadith, Ewan Mitchell as Osferth and James Northcote as Aldhelm.

There will also be some newcomers joining the show, including Patrick Robinson (Casualty, Sitting In Limbo) as Father Benedict, Harry Gilby (Tolkein) who takes over the role of Aethelstan from Caspar Griffiths, Ewan Horrocks (Domina) as Aelfweard, and Sonya Cassidy (Humans, Vera) as Eadgifu.

Will Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) be able to broker a lasting peace? (Image credit: Netflix)

'The Last Kingdom' season 5 plot

The fifth season begins at a time of hard-won peace between the Danes and the Saxons, but Uhtred is ill at ease, and can't help feeling that something ominous is looming towards his settlement — which leaves him worried for the safety of his people, and particularly his children.

"Uhtred started out in the first season as somebody who very much had his blinders on and was just out for himself," says Alexander Dreymon. "Season five is all about him putting out fires left and right, trying to protect his children and the people he loves, the people to whom he's devoted. I'm very grateful that I've been able to play a character with such a human arc to him."

Fearing that Brida is making good on her threat to return and destroy him, Uhtred prepares his troops for an impending attack — but Brida has other plans, and has set her sights on Eoferwic (modern-day York), where Stiorra and Sigtryggr are. The ramifications of this will be felt across the season, as Sigtryggr's dark side emerges, tensions between Danes and Saxons threaten to spill into further violence, and Uhtred finds himself desperately trying to prevent a full-on war...

Will there be a season 6 of 'The Last Kingdom'?

Not exactly. Netflix has confirmed that season five will be the show's last — but there will be a follow-up feature film called Seven Kings Must Die, which will tell one final story in Uhtred's world. A release date has not been confirmed yet, but the movie is currently filming in Hungary, with a special on-set video posted on the show's official Twitter account...

We have officially started filming Seven Kings Must Die. Now that is special…#TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/rQxyLGWJyEJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Is there a trailer for 'The Last Kingdom' season 5?

There is! You can check it out below.