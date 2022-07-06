Five Days At Memorial — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Five Days At Memorial on Apple TV Plus is a drama that reveals the real-life struggles of care workers at the Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans, which saw thousands trapped inside after Hurricane Katrina decimated the gulf coast of America in 2005.

Based on the best-selling book Five Days At Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital (opens in new tab), the drama shows how as the floodwaters rose, supplies ran out and power failed, the exhausted caregivers were forced to make decisions that would haunt them for years to come. Starring Bates Motel's Vera Farmiga and Succession’s Cherry Jones, it follows many of the staff at this New Orleans hospital as they try to save lives against the odds.

So here's everything you need to know about Five Days At Memorial on Apple TV Plus...

Five Days At Memorial is an eight-part drama and the first three episodes will premiere worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 12. These will be followed by new episodes weekly every Friday throughout August up until September 16, 2022.

Is there a trailer for Five Days At Memorial?

Yes teaser trailer has been released for Five Days At Memorial. We see the terrible impact Hurricane Katrina had on the city of New Orleans in 2005 and how 45 patients at the hospital died in horrific conditions as a result. Take a look here...

Five Days At Memorial plot

Five Days At Memorial follows those who struggled both to survive and to save lives amid the chaos in the Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans during the five days after Hurricane Katrina. After the tragedy thousands of people were trapped inside the building as the temperatures rose, food and water ran out and terrible decisions about who should receive care had to be made.

45 patients died and the series unpicks the mystery of what happened over those five days and how rationing meant staff had to make unthinkable choices.

Five Days At Memorial cast — Vera Farmiga as Dr Anna Pou.

Vera Farmiga heads up the cast playing Dr Anna Pou. She’s also starred in the series Bates Motel, Hawkeye, The Conjuring, The Boy in The Striped Pyjamas and The Departed. Vera has also been in UC: Undercover, The Manchurian Candidate and Touching Evil.

Vera Farmiga as Norma Bates in Bates Motel. (Image credit: AMC)

Who else is starring?

Succession star Cherry Jones plays Susan Mulderick while Mean Girls’ Sharron Matthews is Cheri Landry. Robert Pine (CHiPs) and Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul) also star. Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown round out the cast.

