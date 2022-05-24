For All Mankind season 3: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

The Space Race is one of the most compelling periods of human history as the US and the Soviet Union competed to send a person to the moon. The Apple TV Plus original series For All Mankind is heading into new territory in season 3 as NASA fights for interstellar supremacy on the red planet, Mars.

For All Mankind is the story of what might have happened if the Soviets landed on the moon before the US. As NASA struggles with being defeated by the Russians, the US makes plans to ensure they never come in second again. With so much pressure to "win" the race, more resources were allocated toward the space program, including the push for more women and people of diverse backgrounds at the forefront.

Here’s everything you need to know about For All Mankind season 3.

For All Mankind season 3 premieres Friday, June 10, on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes releasing weekly. There will be 10 episodes in season 3.

For All Mankind premiered on November 1, 2019, to much fanfare and critical acclaim. A second season was greenlit In October 2019, before the first season’s debut. Season 2 premiered on February 19, 2021; Apple TV Plus announced a third season pickup ahead of the season 2 premiere in December 2020.

What is For All Mankind season 3 about?

Set in the 1980s and early 1990s, For All Mankind season 3 features a new goal: Mars. This time, though, the only way for the US to achieve the goal of making it to the red planet is by joining Helios and the Soviets in a three-way race. The only thing that matters is getting there first, even if it means banding together to do it.

Mars is the next big stepping stone in the Space Race. A Mars outpost is essential to the future of space travel and the colonization of other planets, NASA is set on making sure that they get the job done no matter the cost–or the danger.

Here is the official For All Mankind season 3 synopsis:

"The red planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion."

Who’s in the For All Mankind season 3 cast?

Joel Kinnaman in For All Mankind (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Returning to season 3 are Joel Kinnaman (Edward Baldwin), Shantel Van Santen (Karen Baldwin), Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson), Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales), Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb), Cynthy Wu (Klly Baldwin), Krys Marhsall (Danielle Poole) and Wrenn Schmidt (Margo Madison).

Edi Gathegi joins the cast in season 3 as a season regular. Gathegi will play Dev Ayesa.

For All Mankind season 3 trailer

In the official For All Mankind season 3 trailer you can see that the stakes have never been higher as the Space Race sets its sight on Mars.

How to watch For All Mankind season 3

For All Mankind is an Apple TV Plus original. It’s available to stream on Apple devices, and it can also be accessed via platforms such as Roku, XBOX and Amazon Fire TV.