Apple renews 'For All Mankind' for Season 3 before Season 2 launches on Feb. 19

Apple TV+ has announced that For All Mankind — its series that envisions a world in which the United States didn't take the lead in the space race in the 1960s — will get a third season. The announcement comes more than two months before Season 2 is set to premiere, on Feb. 19, 2021.

Here's what Apple says is in store for Season 2, which takes us a bit ahead to the 1980s:

Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

Apple doesn't drop any spoilers, but it has noted a few new characters coming our way.

Cynthy Wu (Holidate) joins as the daughter of an unnamed astronaut. Coral Peña (Chemical Hearts, The Post) joins as an adult Aleida Rosales, the young immigrant from Season 1. And Casey W. Johnson (Glow) joins as Danny Stevens, the son of Gordo and Tracy.

Apple TV+ is the streaming service from Apple that features all exclusive content, including Ted Lasso and Dickinson, the latter of which returns for its second season on Jan. 8, 2021.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and has a free seven-day trial. It's available on most every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and various smart TVs.