'His Dark Materials' Season 3 — everything you need to know

His Dark Materials Season 3 will be based on the third novel in the series.

His Dark Materials Season 3 will be based on Philip Pullman’s final novel in the trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. The BBC and HBO production will once again be produced by Bad Wolf and Amit Gupta will lead as director of the opening two episodes, he will then be followed by Charles Martin and Weronika Tofilska.

Speaking about the latest installment, Bad Wolf Founder and Executive Producer Jane Tranter said: “The Amber Spyglass is the most gloriously complex of Philip Pullman’s novels to adapt for TV but with our world-class creative team in Cardiff, no challenge is too daunting.

"This season is both an epic adventure and a story about love and truth. Jack, Francesca, and Amelia’s scripts capture the brilliance of Philip’s worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series.”

Here's what we know so far...

Currently, we don't have a confirmed release date for His Dark Materials Season 3, but production has commenced on the latest season so hopefully, we won't have long to wait! The new series will be shown on HBO and HBO Max in the US and on the BBC in the UK.

What is the plot of His Dark Materials Season 3?

Season 3 will be based on the third and final novel from Philip Pullman's trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. It will pick up where we left off, where Lord Asriel called upon the angels to help him wage a war, and Mrs Coulter abducted her daughter Lyra to take her to "safety" back in their own world. This prompts Will to try and find Lyra to save her from her mother.

According to the BBC: "Season 3 opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels — Balthamos and Baruch — who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe. But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez."

Who's in the cast?

Dafne Keen (Lyra) and Amir Wilson (Will) signal that filming has commenced on His Dark Materials Season 3. (Image credit: BBC)

There are some new faces joining the cast for Season 3, with the BBC confirming that Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe will all have roles in the latest installment.

Amir Wilson and Dafne Keen reprise their roles as Will and Lyra, and returning cast also includes Will Keen as Father President MacPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, and Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala.

Further casting may be announced, and we'll keep you updated if any more names are attached to the series.

Is there a trailer?

It's too early for a trailer — watch this space!