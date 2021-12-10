‘Operation Fortune’: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the Guy Ritchie movie

One of the signature directors of the action genre right now, Guy Ritchie has a brand new movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, set to hit the big screens in 2022. Movie fans won’t have to wait too long for it either, as it help kick start the new movie year.

Ritchie doesn’t wait too long to dive right into things with his films, so we’re not going to drag things out too much here. Here is everything we know about Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (just Operation Fortune from here on out).

Operation Fortune is set to be one of the first big movies on 2022, as it is set for a Jan. 21 release date exclusively in theaters.

January has a bit of a negative stereotype for new movies, but Guy Ritchie’s film The Gentlemen opened in January 2020 and was given a warm reception by critics (certified fresh at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a healthy box office haul, drawing in more than $115 million worldwide.

Operation Fortune looks like another big, broad action comedy, so if it has the goods it could very well have a similar reception.

‘Operation Fortune’ plot

Save for the filmmaker’s live action version of Aladdin, practically all Guy Ritchie movies take place in the world of crime and/or spies, and Operation Fortune continues that playbook.

Here is the official synopsis:

“Super spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds. Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett and Aubrey Plaza in 'Operation Fortune' (Image credit: Daniel Smith/Miramax Films)

‘Operation Fortune’ director Guy Ritchie

We may have mentioned it a couple times already, but Operation Fortune will be directed by Guy Ritchie. Ritchie is almost a genre unto himself, with a list of credits that include Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, RocknRolla, the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes movies, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Gentlemen, among others.

Ritchie’s movies are defined by their high energy action and dialogue that make for a fun concoction. He’s also been very prolific in recent years. With Operation Fortune he will have released a movie in three consecutive years, with another one expected for 2022 as well, a documentary titled The Interpreter. He is also working on a TV series based on The Gentlemen.

‘Operation Fortune’ cast

Headlining it all is Jason Statham as Orson Fortune. Statham has worked with Ritchie multiple times, including in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Wrath of Man. Throughout his career, Statham has shown he has both the action and comedy down pat, and you typically need a healthy dose of both for a Guy Ritchie movie.

Another recent Ritchie collaborator appearing in Operation Fortune is Hugh Grant, playing the billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds. Grant has previously appeared in The Gentlemen and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and here it looks like he is getting the chance to give another delectable turn as a villain.

Bugzy Malone, who also appeared in The Gentlemen, is another actor reteaming with Ritchie.

The main cast also features a trio of newcomers to the Ritchie filmography — Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Josh Hartnett. Elwes (The Princess Bride) and Plaza (Parks & Rec) will be part of the team working with Statham’s Fortune, while Hartnett (Black Hawk Down) is set to play the movie star Danny Francesco that is recruited to help in their mission.

(Image credit: STX Films)

‘Operation Fortune’ trailer

A trailer for Operation Fortune has been released, and it looks like the big, fun action film that you’d want it to be. Grant and Hartnett look like early standouts, while Plaza seems to be on point with her traditional pithy comebacks. Watch the full trailer below.