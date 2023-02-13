Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza movie Operation Fortune to see the light of day with 2023 release

As they say, better late than never. After a nearly year-long delay, Guy Ritchie's latest movie, Operation Fortune, starring Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza, is finally getting its release as a 2023 new movie on March 3. In addition to reports from multiple trades, a brand new trailer for the movie helped spread the word.

Operation Fortune — full title Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre — follows super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) and his team (including Aubrey Plaza) as he tries to track down and stop the sale of a deadly weapons technology by billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). To help in that, Fortune recruits movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to get close to Simmonds.

Statham is of course a frequent collaborator with Ritchie, as the two have worked together on Wrath of Man, Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Hugh Grant has also worked with Ritchie a couple of times, appearing in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Gentlemen. This is the first time that Plaza and Hartnett are working with Ritchie.

Also starring in the movie are Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone.

Operation Fortune was originally expected to be released on March 18, 2022, but was pulled by then distributor STX. According to The Wrap (opens in new tab), the movie was delayed by the producers because the plot features Ukrainian mobsters, something they did not want to highlight in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now, with its March 3 release date, Operation Fortune is going to go up against Creed III for moviegoers' attention.

This is just one of the projects that Ritchie has on his plate for 2023. Because of the delay, Operation Fortune is going to come out just a little more than a month before the director's follow up movie, The Covenant, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Meanwhile, he is also working on a TV adaptation of his movie The Gentlemen that will premiere on Netflix. The series stars The White Lotus' Theo James and is is eyeing a potential 2023 release date.

When Operation Fortune releases on March 3, it is going to do so exclusively in movie theaters.

Check out the brand new trailer for Operation Fortune right here.