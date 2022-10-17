Creed III: release date, cast and everything we know about the Michael B. Jordan movie

It’s time to step back into the ring with Creed III, the latest movie in the Rocky spinoff franchise that follows Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Apollo Creed. The Creed movies have reinvigorated the classic boxing franchise for the 21st century, but with Creed III Jordan is taking on an even bigger role as Sylvester Stallone has officially exited the franchise.

2015’s Creed introduced us to Donnie and his quest to be seen as a legitimate heir to his father’s legacy, while Creed II reignited the Creed vs Drago rivalry that stemmed from Rocky IV. Creed III brings forward an all new challenger, with a major rising star set to play him.

Let’s ring the bell. Here’s everything we know about Creed III.

Creed III has a release date of March 3, 2023, around the world. Movie fans should expect that it is going to play exclusively in movie theaters.

This is a bit later than we initially thought that we’d be getting Creed III, as the movie previously had a November 23, 2022, release date, but that was pushed back in July 2022.

While movie fans can expect a good fight on screen in Creed III, the movie has one of its own off screen for boxoffice supremacy. Creed III shares its March 3 release date with the fantasy/adventure movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves that stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

What is the Creed III plot?

So far, the Creed franchise has had strong roots in the Rocky movies, between Donnie connecting with Rocky Balboa and trying to earn the legacy of his family name, to coming face to face with his father’s downfall by taking on the Dragos. In the third entry, however, it looks like we’re going to break away from the original franchise even more, digging into Donnie’s backstory away from the Creeds, Dragos and Balboas.

Here is the official synopsis for Creed III:

"After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose."

The screenplay was written by Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zach Baylin (King Richard). Ryan Coogler, who directed the first two movies, has a "story by" credit, according to IMDb (opens in new tab).

Who is in the Creed III cast?

Much of the main cast from the previous two Creed movies are back for Creed III, first and foremost Michael B. Jordan as Donnie. Jordan has proven himself over the years as one of the best young actors in Hollywood, with acclaimed performances in movies like Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, the Friday Night Lights TV series and, of course, Creed. He is now fully in control of this franchise, as Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky is not expected to appear (though never discount a potential cameo).

Also returning for Creed III are Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder, Westworld) as Donnie’s wife and talented musician Bianca, Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show, Empire) as Donnie’s adopted mother Mary Anne Creed and Wood Harris (Winning Time, Empire) as Donnie’s trainer, Tony "Little Duke" Burton.

Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is also coming back in his role as Viktor Drago. According to IMDb, Creed’s main antagonist, "Pretty" Ricky Conlon (Tony Bellew) is also expected to appear in the movie. Meanwhile, actual boxer Canelo Alvarez is making his acting debut in the movie, though he is not expected to play himself.

While it’ll be great to see all of these familiar faces to the Creed franchise again, it’s the new arrival of Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson that is incredibly exciting. Majors’ career has been sky-rocketing over the last couple of years, starting with the indie movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco to an Emmy-nominated turn in Lovecraft Country, starring roles in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, the Netflix western The Harder They Fall and being tapped to be the next big bad in the MCU, Kang the Conqueror, which already featured an appearance in the Loki finale as well as an upcoming one in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania in 2023. In the meantime, Majors has Devotion still to come in 2022.

Check out these character posters for Creed III featuring Jordan and Majors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: United Artists Releasing ) (Image credit: United Artists Releasing )

Is there a Creed III trailer?

We’re still waiting on a Creed III trailer. When one arrives we’ll be sure to post it right here.

Who is directing Creed III?

Ryan Coogler launched the Creed franchise by directing the 2015 entry, while Steven Caple Jr. took over directing duties for Creed II. Another new director is handling Creed III, but someone who is very familiar with the franchise already — Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan is pulling double duty as the star and director for Creed III, which marks his directing debut. Jordan released this statement when he was announced as the Creed III director:

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."

Jordan is also following in the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone, who starred and directed four of the six Rocky movies (Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV and Rocky Balboa).