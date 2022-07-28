MCU Phase 6: everything we know about the Marvel movies

The MCU is evolving. The end of the Infinity Saga gave rise to the next saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the Multiverse Saga. Kicking off with Phase 4, the Multiverse Saga continues with MCU Phase 5 and MCU Phase 6 across multiple movies and TV shows.

Phase 4 kicked off in 2021, featuring WandaVision, Black Widow, Loki, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder and more, wrapping up with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022,

MCU Phase 5 begins in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with its gamut of titles ending in in the summer of 2024.

From there, where will MCU Phase 6 head? The outline was shared at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, here's a breakdown of the films revealed so far for the final phase of The Multiverse Saga:

Fantastic Four

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: November 3, 2024

Cast: TBD

Director: TBD

What you need to know: Marvel's "First Family" is getting their official MCU debut with Fantastic Four. Given the recent appearance of an 838-Universe Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we have an official confirmation that a variant of Richards exists in the main MCU. Whether or not that version is played by John Krasinski is another story entirely (though some hope not). Rumors and speculation are always running rampant, more may be revealed about the movie at September's D23 Expo.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: May 2, 2025

Cast: TBD

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

What you need to know: Kevin Feige announced that The Multiverse Saga will culminate with the release of two Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. We know Kang (Jonathan Majors) is being introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and we were warned of his arrival in Loki. Seems like he's going to be enough to gather the forces of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to stop him. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the next installment in the Avengers series.

Avengers: Secret Wars

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: November 7, 2025

Cast: TBD

Director: TBD

What you need to know: Literally nothing is known about Avengers: Secret Wars apart from the fact that it will be released eight months after The Kang Dynasty, leading to speculation that something about The Kang Dynasty ends in a cliffhanger leading into Secret Wars.

Given that the 2015 Hickman storyline (not to be confused with the 1984 storyline) had to do with incursions, Doctor Doom getting godlike powers from The Beyonder and a new universe called Battleworld, it's not far fetched to assume Secret Wars deals with Doom and incursions, especially given the release of Fantastic Four one year prior and the concepts of incursions being introduced in Multiverse of Madness after being made possible by Loki and Sylvie in Loki. We're through the looking glass now.

As of now, these are the only three releases teased for Phase 6 of the MCU. More are likely to be revealed in the future, including possible release dates for Shang-Chi 2, Amor Wars and others. That being said, anyone looking for the new direction of the MCU need look no further. The mic has been dropped and silenced naysayers by revealing the ambitious three0year gameplan.