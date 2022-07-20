San Diego Comic-Con 2022: date, panel schedule and everything we know

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is upon us. It’s a time when tens of thousands of fans descend upon "America’s Finest City" for a four-day celebration of pop culture, movies, television and, of course, comics. Having run for more than 50 years, the convention is as popular as it makes its big return.

It has been two years since the last convention and fans are ready for all of the announcements, trailers, exclusive footage and merchandise. Oh, and we can’t forget the cosplay. SDCC is a prime location for some of the best cosplay in the galaxy.

During the weekend, expect to see trailers and footage from upcoming shows like House of the Dragon , The Walking Dead and The Sandman as well as movies like Black Adam .

Even if you’re not attending in person, you can still follow along and join in the fun.

Here’s everything you need to know about San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

What is San Diego Comic-Con?

Paul Bettany and Tom Hiddleston (Image credit: Getty)

You’ve probably heard about San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC or Comic-Con for short), but you might wonder what the heck all of the buzz is about.

Comic-Con started in March 1970 when a group of comic book enthusiasts gathered in the basement of a San Diego hotel and celebrated the genre. Over the years, artists and writers from the industry started showing up and the event started picking up steam.

Decades later, Hollywood started to take notice of the gathering and used it to promote their new shows and films; the watershed moment came in 2008, when new groups of fans poured into the San Diego Convention Center to see the cast of the first Twilight movie. At that point, tickets became scarce as interest in attending the event skyrocketed and became one of the hottest and most exclusive events of the year.

These days, many studios host their own events to showcase their projects. Despite the competition from studios and even with so many other pop culture conventions like New York Comic Con, San Diego Comic-Con is still considered to be the gold standard.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2022?

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 takes place July 21 to July 24, with a special Preview Night on Wednesday, July 20. You must have a valid badge (SDCC-speak for ticket) to get into the convention. Only four-day passes will allow entry on Preview Night.

The Exhibit Hall is open from 9:30 am PT to 7 pm PT Thursday through Saturday, and 9:30 am to 5 pm PT on Sunday. Panels and activities will take place throughout the evening, including the annual Will Eisner Awards on Friday night and the Masquerade costume contest on Saturday.

Where is Comic-Con 2022?

San Diego Comic-Con takes place at the San Diego Convention Center. The event has grown so big over the years that studios have taken their shows beyond the friendly confines of the Convention Center and into the surrounding Gaslamp Quarter.

Known as "offsite" locations, studios entice convention goers to their interactive exhibits, activations and displays with the added benefit that most of these activities don’t require a SDCC badge. Anyone can join in the fun and there are often exclusive free giveaways or photo opportunities at offsite locations to build excitement.

Is San Diego Comic-Con 2022 free?

You need a badge to get into events taking place inside the Convention Center. SDCC 2022 is sold out and no tickets will be available on site; most attendees this year were originally registered for the 2020 convention that was cancelled due to the pandemic.

As mentioned above, many of the offsite locations don’t require a SDCC badge so there are plenty of things to do around the San Diego Convention Center even if you can’t get inside.

Can I watch San Diego Comic-Com 2022 from home?

The Walking Dead Comic-Con panel 2019 (Image credit: Getty)

If you’re not able to attend San Diego Comic-Con in person, don’t worry — you won’t miss out on all of the fun. Most studios post trailers, announcements and videos from panels on their social media channels.

Generally, panels aren’t live streamed unless a studio so chooses; the exception to this is when the entire event went virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

In most cases, trailers and news reach fans at home on social media shortly after it breaks at SDCC. Some studios, like Marvel, will wait several days and even weeks before releasing trailers and exclusive footage revealed at SDCC, opting instead to give fans who waited in line for hours (and even days) the opportunity to revel in the exclusivity of what they see in Hall H.

Who's attending San Diego Comic-Con 2022?

One of the easiest ways to stay on top of all the big announcements — including release dates, trailers and other big news — coming out of SDCC is to follow the Twitter accounts for the things you’re interested in. Be sure you're following all of the studios and celebrities you're interested in because they will be the ones sharing big news directly with fans.

Some of the big accounts to keep an eye on are:

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel schedule

You can view the complete San Diego Comic-Con schedule, panel descriptions and guests here (opens in new tab). We’ve put together a list of the biggest panels to watch for:

Thursday, July 21:

10:45-11:45 am PT: The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds

12-1 pm PT: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

1-2 pm PT: Ghosts

1:30-2:30 pm PT: Abbott Elementary

1:30-2:30 pm PT: Teen Wolf the Movie

2:15-3:15 pm PT: National Treasure: Edge of History

2:45-3:45 pm PT: Vampire Academy

3-4 pm PT: Masters of the Universe

Friday, July 22

Saturday, July 23

10-11:15 am PT: Evil

10:15-11:15 am PT: Warner Bros. Theatrical (will include DC Comics)

11:30-12:30 am PT: House of the Dragon

12:45-2:15 pm PT: Star Trek Universe

2-2:45 pm PT: Interview with the Vampire

2:30-3:30 pm PT: The Sandman

3-3:45 pm PT: The Orville

5-6 pm PT: Marvel Studios

Sunday, July 24