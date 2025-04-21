Sneak Peek Showcase for most anticipated movies of 2025 playing in movie theaters this week — what you could see

You can be among the first to watch new trailers and first looks for some of the most anticipated 2025 new movies and beyond this week by attending the Sneak Peek Showcase, a two-day event this week in movie theaters across the US.

These special screenings are taking place on Tuesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 24, at 6 pm local time. You can buy tickets for $3 for a 70 minute screening that combines many of the as-yet-to-be released trailers and previews of big movies from various Hollywood studios that previously were shown at CinemaCon at the beginning of April.

The exact movies that are being included in the special screening is not known, but some of the things that were shown at CinemaCon that could make the cut are first looks at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney movie The Housemaid, Wicked: For Good, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101, Masters of the Universe, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, Edgar Wright and Glen Powell’s The Running Man and Channing Tatum’s Roofman. Other possibilities are extended clips from Ballerina and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

The Sneak Peek Showcase is being presented by The Cinema Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of movie theater exhibitor trade organization Cinema United. The Cinema Foundation has previously created a number of special events for moviegoers to enjoy, including National Cinema Day, which has taken place the last few years, and new days for 2025 that included National Popcorn Day earlier this year and upcoming Date Night at the Movies (August 15) and Family Day at the Movies (November 9).

Proceeds from the Sneak Peek Showcase are going to be given to charities. Among the organizations Variety — The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation.

In order to find where the Sneak Peek Showcase is playing in your area, you can visit atthemovies.co, Fandango or your local movie theater’s website.

(Image credit: The Cinema Foundation)