Get $4 movie tickets on August 27 for National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day is back, and with it comes $4 movie tickets at movie theaters across the US on Sunday, August 27. After a busy slate of summer blockbuster movies, you can catch up with anything you may have missed for a fraction of the cost.

This is the second annual National Cinema Day, after The Cinema Foundation introduced the discounted day of theater-going to US audiences in 2022. More than 3,000 movie theaters throughout the country are expected to take part in National Cinema Day; this includes the two largest movie theater chains in the US, AMC and Regal.

At participating movie theaters, there are no restrictions to what you can see for just $4; you can watch any movie in any format at any time of day.

That means you can catch brand new movies releasing on August 25, like Gran Turismo, Retribution or Bottoms; recently released movies like Blue Beetle or Strays; or some of the summer's biggest hits that you may have missed or are dying to watch again, including Barbie, Oppenheimer (hey, a Barbenheimer double feature will now only cost you $8), Talk to Me and more. These prices will also be applicable to special 30th-anniversary screenings of Jurassic Park that are taking place over the weekend of August 25-27.

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America's favorite pastimes — moviegoing," says Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation. "We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone."

"Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen," says Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. "National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities."