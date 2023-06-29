Retribution: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Liam Neeson movie

The clock is ticking for Liam Neeson in his latest action movie Retribution, another foray into the genre for the popular actor whose career's second act has seen him star in a number of these explosive titles, including Taken, The Grey, Non-Stop and 2022's Blacklight.

While Retribution doesn't have the cache as some of the other big summer blockbuster movies, you should probably never bet against Neeson on delivering a satisfyingly entertaining action movie.

Here is everything that you need to know about Retribution.

Retribution is one of the last official entries of the summer movie season, as it premieres exclusively in movie theaters on August 25 in the US. At this time, we don't have a confirmed release date for the movie in the UK.

Retribution plot

Retribution is a remake of a 2015 Spanish movie, El Desconocido, written by Alberto Marini. The new script is credited to Christopher Salmanpour, a writer on the TV show FBI: Most Wanted season 4. Here is the official synopsis:

"When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the strangers’ increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family."

Retribution cast

Liam Neeson stars in Retribution as Matt Turner. Neeson is someone who really does not need much of an introduction, as the Oscar-nominee is known for his roles in Schindler's List, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and the action movies mentioned above.

The supporting cast of Retribution includes Noma Dumezweni (The Little Mermaid, Best Interests), Lilly Aspell (Wonder Woman), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water, Scream VI), Embeth Davidtz (Tales of the Walking Dead, Schindler's List) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, Full Metal Jacket).

Retribution trailer

Drive along with Liam Neeson in the trailer for Retribution directly below:

Nimród Antal movies

Directing Retribution is Nimród Antal, a Hollywood veteran of nearly 30 years. Recently he has been more active on the TV side, directing multiple episodes of the hit series Servant, Stranger Things season 4 and Wayward Pines, but he has a number of movies under his belt, particularly those in the action genre. Here's his list of movie directing credits:

Control (2003)

Vacancy (2007)

Armored (2009)

Predators (2010)

Metallica Through the Never (2013)

The Whiskey Bandit (2017)

Retribution marks the first time that Antal has worked with Liam Neeson.