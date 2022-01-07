'Best Interests': plot, cast, and everything we know about Jack Thorne's new BBC1 drama

Jack Thorne's new drama Best Interests will tell the heartbreaking story of two parents fighting to keep their daughter alive, against medical advice.

With TV hits such as National Treasure, Help, and The Virtues already on his CV, the BAFTA-winning screenwriter has shown a knack for tackling the most sensitive of subjects, and viewers look set to be in for another emotional rollercoaster when this hits our screens.

Here's everything we know about the four-part BBC1 series...

When will 'Best Interests' be on BBC1?

There is no official release date yet for the four-part drama yet, but as soon as we hear more we'll let you know!

What's the plot of 'Best Interests'?

A BBC synopsis reads...

"This is a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Andrew and Nicci’s daughter, Marnie, has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?"

What does Jack Thorne say about the four-part drama?

“As a parent of a three year old I've looked at the cases in the media about 'best interests' with some fascination and a little dread," he explains. "When the worst happens, how do you keep your head when everything around you feels wrong? We are going to try and tell a nuanced story that talks about this issue from all sides. I'm so happy to be working with Piers Wenger and the BBC again and to be part of the great folk at Chapter One Pictures. ”

Meanwhile Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says: “This heart-breaking story delves deep into the inner turmoil these two parents experience when faced with their worst nightmare. Jack Thorne’s talent for tackling the most complex and challenging real life stories with consideration, wisdom and vision will make this a series to remember.”

'Best Interests' cast

There have no casting announcements yet for this series, although there are sure to be no shortage of top British stars vying for the role, given Jack Thorne's past of working with the likes of Julie Walters, Jodie Comer, and Stephen Graham.

As soon as BBC1 make any casting announcements, we'll post them here.

Is there a trailer for Best Interests?

Not yet, but we'll post it here as soon as it lands!