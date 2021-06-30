'Doctor Who' Season 13 — release date, cast, plot, rumours, trailer and more

Doctor Who Season 13 still feels a little way off, but we're all desperate to know more info about the beloved BBC sci-fi show!

Russell T. Davies revived the sci-fi show with Christopher Eccleston 17 years ago, and the Doctor’s time-traveling adventures have been delighting us ever since!

Jodie Whittaker is the current custodian of the TARDIS. Her journey across space and time has seen her confronting foes old and new alike. Aside from the 2020 Christmas special, we haven’t seen new episodes of Doctor Who for a while now!

When can we expect the show to return? Which companions will join her? What enemies might she face? Will the Doctor regenerate this year? Here's everything we know about Doctor Who Series 13!

We don’t yet have a confirmed start date for the latest season of Doctor Who. Filming started in November 2020, and was expected to last ten months.

Since the show is supposed to return this year, don’t expect any brand new adventures in space and time until the latter half of 2021.

The Doctor counting down the days in the Judoon prison at the beginning of the 2020 Christmas Special. (Image credit: BBC)

How many episodes will Doctor Who Season 13 have?

The upcoming season of Doctor Who will be a little bit shorter than fans would want. Initially, Doctor Who Season 13 was planned for an 11 episode run, the normal length for every other season Jodie's been involved in (10 episodes + a Christmas special)!

Due to the impact of COVID-19, filming was delayed, and the new season was cut down to a shorter run of just 8 episodes. Hopefully, that means we'll still get the Doctor Who Christmas special 2021!

How to watch Doctor Who Season 13

As before, Doctor Who Season 13 will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer when it arrives later this year.

The first 11 seasons of modern Who arrived on HBO Max last year when the streaming service launched in May 2020, and season 12 followed shortly after in September. Expect Season 13 to land on HBO Max sometime after transmission in the UK.

MORE: Is Doctor Who on Netflix?

Who are the companions?

The Doctor might have gotten used to travelling with the fam since Jodie took over, but the 2020 Christmas special split up her travelling family.

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole both left the TARDIS for good at the end of the episode, leaving The Doctor with just Yaz (Mandip Gill) for company.

At some point, though, Jodie will bump into Dan, played by none other than stand-up comedian John Bishop. He was teased as the newest companion to set foot in the TARDIS at the end of the Christmas episode.

We still don't know how (or when!) Dan (John Bishop) will meet up with The Doctor... (Image credit: BBC/ James Pardon)

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no footage from Season 13 as of yet. We’ll keep this guide updated with all the latest Doctor Who news, so check back every now and then for all the latest from the beloved BBC show!

What rumors have we heard so far?

Most recently, both the Weeping Angels and the Sontarans had been spotted during shootings, pretty much confirming that these creatures will play a part in the show when it returns!

Captain Jack Harness (John Barrowman) may also feature heavily early in the series. These rumors started after a synopsis for a Captain Jack comic book tie-in briefly suggested it would link closely with the second episode.

In March, some eagle-eyed fans spotted Doctor Who filming on location in Liverpool. Among some sneaky snaps of the TARDIS, this also sparked debate around Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) returning to the show. Sadly, Tate’s spokesperson confirmed that she was “very much not in Liverpool” for filming at the time.

See more

Is Jodie Whittaker leaving Doctor Who?

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that Season 13 of Doctor Who would be Jodie Whittaker’s last. The BBC refused to comment on those rumors, though.

Recently, The Mirror published a report which claims that Jodie will not regenerate in season 13, but will stay in the role for at least two additional specials that are scheduled for 2022.

One of their sources claimed: "bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned but with filming still ongoing they clearly have plans for episodes to be playing out much later into 2022 - so there's still more to come for Jodie's Doctor."

This rumor makes sense since Doctor Who Season 13 has been cut short due to the impact of COVID-19. These specials could offer showrunner Chris Chibnall the opportunity to tell the stories that were originally canceled last year.

Will the Doctor regenerate in Season 13?

As we already mentioned, Jodie Whittaker is reportedly leaving the show in 2022, so it seems that the Doctor likely won’t regenerate when Doctor Who Season 13 airs later this year. However, those rumored specials do present a prime opportunity for Chris Chibnall to set up the Doctor's regeneration as a major event to mark the show's 60th anniversary, which is in 2023.

We have a full list of some of the best guesses at who will be Doctor Who's 14th Doctor. Recently, reports went around that tipped musician Olly Alexander would be the next Doctor, and alleged that discussions were at a fairly advanced stage!

Despite this, nothing has been officially confirmed, and Olly did later publicly downplay the rumors with a statement full of Doctor Who puns which said he was focussing on his music right now.

What should we expect from Doctor Who Season 13?

Although no official plot details have been revealed by the BBC, there are several loose threads from the last season. For one, Chris Noth’s reckless businessman wasn’t killed off by the Daleks, and we almost certainly haven’t seen the last of The Master (played by Sacha Dhawan), either!

Given The Doctor was sprung from the Judoon’s maximum-security prison by Captain Jack Harkness during the recent special, it’s probably a safe bet they might well want to get the time traveler back behind bars, too! There's also the arrival of John Bishop's companion to contend with, as he's bound to be mixed up in a

Hopefully, we’ll also get more answers or explore more of what the “Timeless Child” revelation means for the wider world of Doctor Who.

Seasons 1-12 of modern Doctor Who are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK right now, and US readers can find them on HBO Max. You can also watch episodes of classic Who on BritBox.