Doctor Who Centenary Special: trailer cast, plot, and all you need to know

The Doctor Who Centenary Special promises to be an epic send-off for our Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

This is the third and final of our three Doctor Who specials airing in 2022, and will see Jodie taking her last trip in time and space before leaving the role behind along with showrunner, Chris Chibnall, who is being replaced by Russell T. Davies for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary special and seasons beyond.

The special— which is officially titled "The Power of the Doctor"— will see The Doctor, Dan, Yaz, Kate Stewart, Vinder and a couple of ex-companions teaming up to take on Sacha Dhawan's incarnation of the Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen all at once. Clearly, the BBC won't let Jodie leave without one last big battle!

Here's what we know about the Doctor Who Centenary Special right now.

When will the Doctor Who Centenary Special be on TV?

"The Power of the Doctor" is expected to air at some point in October 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations, though an exact date hasn't been confirmed just yet.

The BBC's actual centenary takes place on Tuesday, October 18, so it seems likely that the special will air at some point in that week.

Is there a trailer for The Power of the Doctor?

Yes! The Power of the Doctor trailer reminds us of the prophecy that Time laid out for the Doc at the end of the last full season: "beware of the forces that mass against you - and their Master". In it, you'll spot the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master, with the latter welcoming the Doctor to "the end of your existence."

Who's starring in The Power of the Doctor?

With Sacha Dhawan returning to wreak havoc as The Master, Jodie's Doc is going to need all the help she can get. Luckily, she's got a few key allies on her side this time around.

Her latest companions, Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) are both sticking around the TARDIS, and they'll be joined by Vinder (Jacob Anderson) and Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), who last cropped up to assist her during the Flux storyline.

Perhaps the biggest surprise for the special came when the BBC revealed that former companions Ace (Sophie Aldred) and Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) would be returning to the Whoniverse.

Tegan and Ace. (Image credit: BBC)

Will the 14th Doctor be in The Power of the Doctor?

Promo material for The Power of the Doctor has shown that we'll be seeing a regeneration scene in the upcoming special, though we still don't know whether we'll actually see her transform into the 14th Doctor, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

Whilst talking to Empire (opens in new tab) about her regeneration scene, Jodie teased that it is going to be the emotional departure that we've come to expect. She said: "I love the dialogue Chris wrote for my regeneration. It captures my Doctor beautifully. It's simple, epic and beautiful", adding "When I could see the crew was happy with that last shot, that's when my bottom lip started going. I was like, 'Well, they can't say they need another take now because I've lost it!"

What's the plot?

The Doc's got a big fight on her hands. (Image credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon)

The official plot summary for The Power of the Doctor doesn't give too much info about what's going to happen in the final special, but it promises that whatever happens, it will be an "epic blockbuster special". It reads: "Having faced many perilous journeys battling some of the most feared monsters throughout space and time, it's the final installment for the Thirteenth Doctor.

"This epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more..."

Those monsters have since been revealed to be the Daleks, the Master and the Cybermen, who'll be facing the Doctor on multiple fronts. How or why they've massed together is still up in the air, but Chris Chibnall has promised (opens in new tab)that this last story will be a "fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."