Jodie Whittaker - things you didn't know about the Doctor Who star

Jodie Whittaker has become a household name after landing her role as the 13th Time Lord in Doctor Who in 2017. She made TV history by becoming the first woman to take the coveted part, and has become a huge hit with fans.

Now Jodie Whittaker is back soon with the Doctor Who Christmas special which promises to be the highlight of the BBC's festive scheduling. And it's also being shown on BBC America.

But what else do we know about Jodie Whittaker? Here are several things you probably don't know...

1. Jodie Whittaker launched her career at Shakespeare's Globe

The first acting job Jodie did was at the world-famous Globe Theatre, where she appeared in The Storm in 2005. Jodie then starred in the film Venus in 2006 and won high praise for her role in Attack the Block shortly after. She later wowed TV fans with her role as grieving mum Beth Latimer in three series of Broadchurch.

2. Jodie Whittaker has been backpacking around the world

Before launching her career as an actor, Jodie went backpacking around the world when she was just 18. Jodie is also a huge fan of British band, Coldplay, and listened to their song "Yellow" while on her traveling adventures.

3. Jodie has got a beautiful singing voice

As well as being a brilliant actor, Jodie recently proved she can also sing beautifully when she released a single for Children in Need in 2019. Jodie sang her own version of her favourite song, Yellow by Coldplay, and got to number five in the charts.

4. She met her husband at drama school

After leaving school at 16, Jodie went on to complete a Btec in performing arts before joining Guildhall School of Music and Drama where she met her husband, American actor and writer Christian Contreras. They then went on to tie the knot in Arizona in 2008.

5. She kept her Dr Who role a secret from her dad

When Jodie landed the role as the 13th Time Lord, she was sworn to secrecy and even had to use the code name "Clooney" when talking about the new job with her agent. She told bbc.co.uk: "I told my husband, but that doesn't count does it? And I told my mum. My dad was FURIOUS that I'd kept it a secret. There were a lot cloak and dagger antics that went on to keep everything totally under wraps."

6. She is a self-confessed book geek

Jodie once admitted to dailymail.co.uk that the only time she is quiet is when she's got her nose in a book... "The only time I shut up is when I'm reading, because I'm a book geek. Usually I'm a quiet person's nightmare. I was the attention seeking child at school who needed everyone to look at me... luckily that got channelled into acting."

Jodie Whittaker's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress....

How old is she?

Jodie Whittaker's age is 38. She was born on 17 June 1982.

Is she married?

Jodie Whittaker married husband Christian in 2008.

Does she have children?

Jodie Whittaker has a daughter who was born in April 2015.

Where was she born?

Jodie Whittaker was born in West Yorkshire, England.

How tall is she?

Jodie Whittaker is 1.67 metres.

