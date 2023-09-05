Toxic Town: cast, plot and everything we know

Toxic Town is a four-part limited series starring Jodie Whittaker that's set to bring the story of one of the UK's biggest environmental scandals to life on Netflix.

Penned by His Dark Materials and Help writer, Jack Thorne and produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones' Broke and Bones, this Netflix series follows three mothers as they take on a David and Goliath-style fight, with the show telling of the toxic waste spillages in the Northamptonshire town of Corby and the subsequent legal battle that has been dubbed by many as "the British Erin Brokovich".

Here's everything we know about Toxic Town right now.

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when Toxic Town will arrive on Netflix. And since filming on Toxic Town only got underway in August, we doubt the series will be airing for a little while yet.

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when Toxic Town will arrive on Netflix. And since filming on Toxic Town only got underway in August, we doubt the series will be airing for a little while yet.

As soon as we hear something more concrete, we'll be sure to include that release date here.

Who's in the Toxic Town cast?

So far, there are five stars currently attached to Toxic Town. They are: former Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, Sex Education season 4 star Aimee Lou Wood, Bank of Dave's Rory Kinnear, Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle and The Full Monty star Robert Carlyle.

Introducing the cast of Toxic Town, a four part limited series from writer Jack Thorne based on the real-life story of the Corby poisonings. pic.twitter.com/sroITAlVmCAugust 10, 2023 See more

Toxic Town plot

When the series was first announced, we got a bit of insight into the new series. Netflix's logline for the series reads: "The Corby poisonings were one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals. Toxic Town is a story about community, focusing on three mothers who take on a David and Goliath fight for justice. By tracing through the years of their fight, a terrible truth comes to the surface — one of stinging injustice."

Writer Jack Thorne added: "The Corby Toxic Waste Case is one of those moments in history that is defining. It showed our ability to close our eyes and ears to the safety of our people. It also showed the remarkable way that people will fight for what's right. Toxic Town tells the story of these funny, brave, incredible women and the way they scrapped for their children. It has been a true privilege working with Annabel, Minkie, Delyth and the whole Broke & Bones family on this incredible story, and we are so grateful to Netflix for giving us the opportunity and support in telling it."

Is there a Toxic Town trailer?

Not yet! As and when the Toxic Town trailer arrives, we'll be sure to include it here, so keep checking back!