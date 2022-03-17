Bridgerton exclusive — Claudia Jessie says Eloise will 'shake things up' in season 2

From Line of Duty to Doctor Who, Claudia Jessie has starred in a host of hit shows in recent years, yet none have captured the world's attention like Bridgerton season 1.

Netflix's hit period drama is returning with the feverishly-anticipated Bridgerton season 2, and with Eloise Bridgerton finally making her debut on the marriage mart, we'll be seeing plenty of Claudia.

This year's tale might revolve around Anthony Bridgerton's search for a suitable wife, but Eloise's arrival on the ton is expected to make an interesting side plot, especially as she seems more interested in discovering the identity of Lady Whistledown than finding a man.

We caught up with Claudia to find out more about what's coming up this year...

What can we expect from Eloise in the second season of Bridgerton?

"She's entering this world of balls and soirees, lunches and outdoor events, and I think fans of the show and people who like Eloise, whatever they're expecting her to be like... it will be spot on.

"In season one she describes it as a bizarre ritual this dancing and writing names on cards, all this bizarre stuff and now she’s in it and she’s going to be doing it in a way that only Eloise could. She will shake it up. A lot of that comes from her bribing footmen and trying to sneak off. She’s trying to appease her mother and saying, 'yes of course’ and then not doing it."

Is she still on the trail of Lady Whistledown?

"Yes, she's still on that quest. The audience knows who Lady Whistledown is now, which is so good. There’s nothing better than the audience knowing and none of the characters knowing. I love watching something and going, ‘oh god, I can’t believe nobody knows!’ I think it will be really exciting for people to see Eloise trying to find out.

"The other thing is they’ve had a whole season off where Eloise has been able to explore other articles and writing of note so she’s been able to expand a bit more in her own interests. She’s 18 now and becoming a young woman and learning a bit more about the world and herself. I think people are going to be so pleased about her journey."

Claudia on those beautiful ballgowns...

"I’m not one for a corset, I’ve got to be honest. But luckily mine is like a baby corset, it’s not the full shebang. Which some of the girls have to wear. It’s more of a she than a shebang. It’s just over the boobs and not really anything beyond that so it’s fine for me. Eloise is quite tailored and structured and cool and I’m quite slouchy so it never really feels too much like a zip up situation for me.

"Sophie, our costume designer is remarkable and I actually cried in one of the dresses in particular. I cried because I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was. I remember Sophie was like ‘do you want to go and see all the people who made this dress? All the people who contributed to this dress?’ and I was like ‘sure’ but I was crying. So she was guiding me around this warehouse and I was saying thank you through my tears."

Is there any chance of romance for Eloise this year?

"I want the audience to see Eloise respond to something like that. In season one I always thought about what it would be like for Eloise to find someone. People might have an idea that she would fob it off but actually it would be more interesting to see a character like Eloise be like ‘oh what’s this thing that I’m feeling?’ So you’ll have to wait. There’s always a slight chance. It is Bridgerton. Remember though, she didn’t know how babies were made in season one so what’s happened since then?"

Eloise and Penelope Featherington are inseparable in the new series. (Image credit: Netflix)

What makes Eloise's friendship with Penelope Featherington so special?

"When season one aired the classic romance tropes and ‘will they won’t they’ situations are usually partnered with people not being able to express themselves. People not being able to share their feelings and all these other struggles. Even with family members not being entirely honest with each other. It’s hard to be so vulnerable and honest but I think when we opened in season one you had these two cute girls just waving to each other it seemed so easy and effortless.

"It’s so good and fun to have that tension in shows but then it must be nice to have that respite and be like ‘oh yeah, these two. They love each other so much.’ Their friendship is so special. It’s fun to see two really cool young women exploring their minds and talking about that. And the innocence. They’re right to be able to do that. They make such a fun pair. There’s so much humor with their friendship. They carry a lot of comedy as well in the show. I think that’s the way to people’s hearts, humor."

What have you learned from your time on Bridgerton?

"I’ve learned that it takes a village and I mean in terms of friendship. Everyone in Bridgerton is so forgiving of each other and so patient with one another and I really feel like they accept each other as we are and as we come to work. Even on your worst day, I feel like people would take one for the team. It’s taught me that you can have a really loving, calm, and beautiful, accepting work environment and also that we don’t need to expect so much from each other.

"In the time we perform in, the early 1880s, there wasn’t much multitasking there and I think that’s a good thing. We should focus on one thing at a time. I think multi-tasking is probably hugely overrated. Now we have these high aspirations for women to be these incredibly powerful people but it becomes a pressure. On your Instagram profile you should have all of the things you are and it’s like eight things in a row. Whatever happened to just being an amazing friend or a great listener or an actor and that’s it actually, that’s ok. That’s enough, you are enough and you don’t have to have your fingers in all of the pies. We just do one thing at a time."

Do you share many similarities to Eloise?

"No, not massively. I feel like I’m a lover of quick wit and a good sense of humour and comedy is at the center of my heart but I’m not as confident or as brazen as Eloise. I kind of wish I was though. I think I’m a little bit more malleable and more nervous and awkward and introverted than she is.

"Nicola will always say in real life we’re the other way around because Eloise is always talking and because I’m quite insular and quiet we always say there’s a bit of a flip. Except I’m not plotting gossip and printing scandal sheets. We could all do with a bit of Eloise in us!"

Have you read all the Bridgerton books?

"I read up to Eloise’s book. I was aware that it was there as this incredible foundation and structure. It's a great setup for a great show, but obviously, I was aware that Shondaland and the great scriptwriters and Chris Van Dusel were coming on board so it’s not going to be a complete gospel. It’s an adaptation of it.

"I didn’t become too attached to this idea of Eloise’s story but I did read them. I tell you what – the audiobooks. It’s quite intense to have the sex scenes delivered directly to your brain. It’s easier on the bus than having it in front of you so someone can look over your shoulder and see what you’re reading!"

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 25 March