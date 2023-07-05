Sex Education season 4: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Sex Education season 4 got the go-ahead from Netflix back in 2021, and we finally know when we'll be reunited with the Moordale gang as the streaming service has confirmed the release date.

Netflix has been drip-feeding us with small bits of info about one of the best shows on Netflix every now and then since the series was greenlit, but now we've been given a sample of what's to come when the Moordale lot joins a swanky new sixth-form college thanks to a new teaser.

Sadly, though, this new release was bittersweet, as the teaser also revealed that Sex Education season 4 will be the show's last. Nevertheless, Netflix has promised that the Sex Education cast would be getting 'a proper send-off'. Here's what we know about Sex Education season 4...

Netflix has confirmed that Sex Education season 4 will be released on Thursday, September 21.

Is Sex Education season 4 the last one?

Yes, sadly Netflix has confirmed that season 4 would be the series' final outing at the end of the official teaser for the new series.

Whilst speaking with Tudum, Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn revealed that whilst they hadn't planned to conclude the show when the team began writing the fourth season, but she said: "during that process, it just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to and end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about it.

"I felt happy for them, and I felt like I've said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time", Nunn added.

Sex Education season 4 cast

Many of our favorite Sex Education stars are back for this final outing. Chief among them are: Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn. In addition, we know that Connor Swindells (Adam), Aimee-Lou Wood (Amy), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Duah Saleh (Cal), Mimi Keene (Ruby), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), George Robinson (Isaac), Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen Groff) will be returning for Sex Education season 4.

Emma Mackey is also returning as Maeve Wiley, though she told the Radio Times that she won't be appearing in the fourth series 'as consistently' in 2022.

As for new castmates, we know that Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek, Haunted Mansion) has joined the show to play Maeve's American writing instructor, Mr. Thomas Molloy. Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith is also on board after she revealed that Ncuti Gatwa personally invited her to participate in the series. (via Variety).

In addition, we know that Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who) has joined the series as a rival sex therapist at Cavendish called O. Plus, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua are joining the show for season 4 along with Andi Osho as Cal's mum, Nicky, and Lisa McGrillis as Jean's sister, Joanna.

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8August 19, 2022 See more

For a while, it felt like it would be easier to list who wouldn't be returning for Sex Education season 4, as there was a period where the only news we got about the show's fourth series was confirmation that multiple stars wouldn't be back.

At the time of writing, we know that Bridgerton season 2 star Simone Ashley won't be returning as Olivia Hanan, and Patricia Allison (who played Ola Nyman) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily Inglehart) have also both confirmed they won't be back this time around. Rakhee Thakrar has also confirmed her character, English teacher Emily Sands, won't be reappearing, either.

Sex Education season 4 plot

A synopsis for Sex Education season 4 published when Dan Levy was confirmed as part of the cast reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, the students are navigating new territory at the high-tech and progressive Cavendish Sixth Form College. It’s every health and wellness nut’s dream with yoga on the lawn, a strong sustainability vibe and even a rival sex therapist on campus. This rivalry isn’t the only thing bothering Otis (Asa Butterfield), as he’s also juggling a long-distance relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). She’s living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University in the US and being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy, played by Levy."

Is there a Sex Education season 4 trailer?

Yes! Netflix released a teaser for Sex Education season 4 on July 5. In it, we endure Otis making a complete mess of introducing himself and the Moordale Secondary team to their cohorts at Cavendish College. Along the way, we get a bunch of glimpses at some of our ensemble in action, including seeing Maeve getting to grips with life at college over in the US.