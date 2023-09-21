Sex Education season 4 episode 3 recap: new friendships emerge

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Sex Education season 4 episode 3.

Otis (Asa Butterfield) looks to fight back against O's (Thaddea Graham) campaign to be Cavdendish's only sex therapist; Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) gets ready for Moordale Labour Club's Queer Night with a little help from Abbi (Anthony Lexa), Roman (Felix Mufti) and Aisha (Alexandra James); Maeve (Emma Mackey) waits to hear back from Malloy (Dan Levy) about her writing sample; and Ruby (Mimi Keene) reveals a dark secret.

Here's a deeper breakdown of what happens to everyone Sex Education season 4 episode 3.

Splashback

Things actually begin with a flashback showing a young Ruby being bullied because she's poor. That's until she's introduced to Sarah, a new arrival at school, who she bonds with over a burping competition.

Halfway through the night, Ruby awakens having peed the bed. Sarah gives her new pajamas and vows not to tell anyone. But during a game of Never Have I Ever, Sarah reveals Ruby's problem. Other kids record the confession and upload it to the internet.

In the present, Ruby tells Otis Sarah is actually O. She insists she's over the incident and isn't after revenge, though Ruby thinks it's rich that O is preaching kindness and pretending she doesn't know who she is.

Playing to strengths

This helps explain why Ruby was so insistent about helping Otis defeat O in the upcoming election to crown Cavendish's sex therapist. Under the specific guidance of Ruby, and with the help of her dad Roland (David Layde), Otis shoots his own message in response to O's music video.

After a bad start, Ruby tells Otis to play to his strengths. So Otis looks directly down the camera and admits to having his own issues with sex and anxiety, insisting that having an honest, open dialogue about these problems is the way forward.

Left behind

While Otis and Ruby collaborate, Eric gets ready for Moordale Labour Club's Queer Night. He just doesn't know what to wear. Abbi, Roman and Aisha invite him over to drink and try on outfits. Eric eventually blurts out he's growing apart from Otis.

When Otis calls Eric and says he's ready to meet, Eric suggests he doesn't come, as he's now going with Abbi, Roman and Aisha. Otis takes the hint and stays with Ruby. It turns out Ruby was lying when she previously said she had plans with Olivia and Anwar, who now have other friends. She can see the same thing happening with Eric and Otis.

Otis and Ruby spend the evening together watching television. He opens up about his struggles with Maeve. He feels like she's leaving him behind, too. Ultimately, Otis ends up sleeping over at Ruby's. Nothing happens, but in the morning he rushes home.

Party, party, party

Things get rather crazy at Moordale Labour Club's Queer Night. Roman offers Eric a drug that he takes. Soon after getting high, Eric sees a member of his church. They end up going to the bathroom where they have sex. They then talk about how conflicted they are about being members of the church while also being gay.

Cal (Due Saleh) ends up attending, too. Aisha asks them to join their group. Aisha and Cal are on the verge of kissing, only for Aisha's girlfriend PK to arrive and interrupt.

As they leave, Cal asks Roman for advice on his top surgery. Cal has been on the waitlist for three years, but Roman insists it's worth it as he's never felt more like himself.

Near misses and kisses

Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) spends the day with Isaac (George Robinson). He introduces her to various artists as he tries to help her find the artistic expression that suits her. She says she likes art because it helps people see others as they really are. For Isaac, painting helps him feel less sad after growing up in childcare. They're on the verge of kissing when Isaac's brother walks in, which causes Aimee to quickly depart.

Meanwhile, after Beau (Reda Elazouar) comes over to her house to study, he tells Vivienne (Chinenye Ezeudu) how attractive and intelligent she is and they kiss.

Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) goes to visit a doctor, who inspects the lump on his testicle. He needs to run additional blood work and give him an ultrasound, though, to find out the cause.

Car crash

(Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Michael's (Alistair Petrie) driving lessons with Adam (Connor Swindells) go as smoothly as you'd expect. On his first attempt, Adam crashes the car. After immediately erupting with anger, Michael calms himself and apologizes. Adam admits his father's new demeanor freaks him out.

Over a picnic Michael has prepared, Adam clarifies he's bisexual rather than gay, then encourages his dad to go on a date with another Cavendish teacher called Gloria. Especially as Maureen (Samantha Spiro) is dating a number of people at the moment.

Home truths

Jean (Gillian Anderson) is still struggling with Joy. At a toddler group she unloads her personal problems on other unsuspecting mothers. After failing to create a baby bonnet she breaks down in tears.

Over in America, Maeve still hasn't had an apology from Otis, is waiting to hear if she got the internship and hasn't received Malloy's thoughts on her new story. Unfortunately, the rich Ellen (Marie Reuther) receives Malloy's internship, with Tyrone (Imani Yahshua) explaining that her dad donates heavily to the school.

Maeve then goes to see Malloy, who tells her her story was soapy and under-developed. More than that, he believes she doesn’t have what it takes to become a writer.

When Otis does finally phone, after missing several of her calls at Ruby's, Maeve follows up his apology by telling her that Erin (Anne-Marie Duff) has had a drug overdose and she's on her way back to Moordale.

Episodes of Sex Education season 4 are available to stream on Netflix.