Sex Education season 4 episode 1 recap: Otis and Maeve struggle to adapt

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Sex Education season 4 episode 1.

Season 4 marks the final season of Sex Education. While audiences are set to bid farewell to the likes of Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and Maeve (Emma Mackey), the characters are introduced to various new challenges in the opening episode of its final batch of episodes.

Here's what happens to them in Sex Education episode 1.

Adjusting to America

Now studying in the US at the prestigious Wallace University, Maeve makes a good first impression on her writing teacher Thomas Malloy (Dan Levy) when she admits to the rest of the class she preferred his debut novel over his high-selling follow-up.

She is still pining for Otis, though. So she sends him a nude pic. But after stripping completely nude, trying to find the right angle and even shaving off body hair, Otis is too embarrassed to send his nude pic to her. After much soul-searching, Otis decides to call Maeve to discuss why he hasn't responded to her nude pic. He apologizes and says photos aren't his thing. They pivot to phone sex instead.

Afterwards, Otis tries to have a conversation with Maeve about his problems, but she has to cut him short. She's going for pizza with her new classmate, the funny and smart Tyrone (Imani Yahshua). Otis plays it cool over the phone, but instantly looks him up online, finds him and becomes stressed by how attractive he is, proving the pair are still struggling to adjust to their new long-distance relationship.

Clinic competition

With Moordale Secondary School now closed, Otis, Eric and several other former students are now attending Cavendish Sixth Form College. It couldn't be more different than Moordale, with Eric even going as far as to call it "Amsterdam in Space" after he immediately spots how "cool and queer" everyone appears to be. The school is student led, resulting in a more open, liberal and progressive studying and social conditions on campus.

Having realized he definitely wants to be a sex therapist, Otis doesn't want to do his work in secret like at Moordale. There's just one problem. Cavendish already has its own sex therapist, O (Thaddea Graham). Otis assumes she's not up to his level, but he quickly learns how well-run and popular her in-person sessions and YouTube videos are.

When he manages to squeeze in his own session with O, she admits she's a huge fan of Jean's work, while simultaneously diagnosing Otis' own commitment issues. Frustrated, Otis by his lack of progress, gives an impassioned speech in front of the whole school about how therapy is his true calling. It goes disastrously wrong. Not only does he accidentally imply he learned about having sex from his mum, but he then mistakenly uploads some nude pics he meant for Maeve onto the projector behind him so the whole school can see them.

Settling in

Mimi Keene in Sex Education (Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Otis isn't the only Moordale student to start at Cavendish. Cal (Dua Saleh) has begun to take testosterone, which has increased their sex drive exponentially. After Otis' disastrous introduction, Cal follows him. They admit to having an orgasm over the photos in the middle of school, even though they don't remotely find Otis attractive. Otis gives them some calming and mature advice, telling them what they're going through is normal and it is basically a second puberty. Otis then tells Cal to just enjoy the journey, as it'll help them know their body and self even better.

They're also joined at Cavendish by Ruby (Mimi Keene), who struggles to fit in as Anwar and Olivia have decided to attend a different school. Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) — who has rediscovered her sex drive in the summer through copious amounts of masturbation — and Isaac (George Robinson) are also in the same art class as Cal. They immediately butt-heads when Aimee says the wrong thing about Isaac's wheelchair.

Eric settles in well, being asked to sit with the popular group at Cavendish, which includes Aisha (Alexandra James), Abbi (Anthony Lexa) and Roman (Felix Mufti). Vivienne (Chinenye Ezeudu) immediately starts to flirt with someone in her class, even though she has promised Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) to stave off men until after her exams.

More effort required

Even Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) is at Cavendish as a substitute teacher. While he's trying his best to be a better person — which includes going to therapy — he feels out of place with the new building and school system.

One person who isn't at Cavendish is Adam (Connor Swindells). Having spent all summer longing for Eric, Maureen (Samantha Spiro) gives Adam various pamphlets about potential internships. He eventually settles on a farming one. Maureen also tells her ex-husband he needs to make more effort with their son.

Struggling with Joy

Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education (Image credit: Thomas Wood/Netflix)

Having seemingly admitted to Jakob that Joy isn't his baby, Jean is struggling to raise her on her own. She assumes Otis will be there to help. But now that he's back at school, she has no-one else to turn to. This becomes especially tricky when she has a job interview for a radio show. Even though the interview is interrupted by a hungry Joy, Jean gets the job.

When Jean explains her radio show is in the evening, Otis is upset to learn he'll have to care for Joy after school. Not only does Otis not have the time to do that, but he also doesn't believe Jean is mentally ready to return to work. After Jean insists she's taking the job, Otis calls a mysterious person and tells them he's worried and Jean needs help.

Episodes of Sex Education season 4 are available to stream on Netflix.