Meet the Sex Education season 4 cast: who's who in the Netflix comedy

You can now see the Sex Education season 4 cast in action one last time.

As we already know, Sex Education season 4 is the much-loved Netflix comedy series' final outing. Now that Moordale's closed its doors, the students are being sent to a brand new venue: Cavendish Sixth Form College, where they're all in for a bit of a culture shock from their progressive new school.

Below, you can find out about the new and returning members of the cast, including who they're playing and what else you might have seen them in before.

Meet the Sex Education season 4 cast

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

(Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

You couldn't have a new season of Sex Education without the show's resident teen sex therapist, so it's a good thing Asa Butterfield is still starring as Otis Milburn. Unfortunately, Otis is in for a shock this time around, as the move to Cavendish College brings with it a fresh challenge to establish himself all over again as a rival therapist is already on site. Plus, he's dealing with his long-distance relationship with Maeve, and no longer being the only child at home.

Where else have you seen Asa Butterfield? Aside from leading the Sex Education cast, Butterfield has starred in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Merlin, The Wolfman, Hugo, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, 10,000 Saints, The House of Tomorrow, Slaughterhouse Rulez, 50 Stages of Fright, Choose or Die, Your Christmas or Mine? (and is due to appear in the sequel, Your Christmas or Mine 2) and All Fun and Games.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

(Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Ncuti Gatwa is back for the last time as Otis' best friend, Eric Effiong. Whilst he wasn't exactly part of the popular crew at Moordale, at Cavendish he's invited to join "The Coven", the new school's equivalent to Moordale's Untouchables, and is ready to fully explore his identity alongside his newfound friends.

Where else have you seen Ncuti Gatwa? Sex Education was Gatwa's breakout role, but he's also been making headlines ever since he was confirmed as the 15th Doctor, though he's not due to take over the TARDIS until Doctor Who season 14. Aside from his new role, Gatwa has also appeared in Barbie, The Last Letter From Your Lover, Stonemouth and Horrible Histories: The Movie.

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emma Mackey is once again playing Maeve Wiley. She's now in a long-distance relationship with Otis after leaving Moordale to pursue her studies across the pond. Over in America, she's living things up in the US, enjoying studying under her new professor, Thomas Molloy, but she still misses him.

Where else have you seen Emma Mackey? Like Gatwa, Emma Mackey was also in Barbie, and she's also appeared in Emily, Death on the Nile, Eiffel and The Winter Lake.

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gillian Anderson is back as Jean Milburn, Otis' hardworking mother. A brilliant therapist in her own right, Jean is now juggling being a mother to her newborn daughter with her new role as sex and relationship radio show host.

Where else have you seen Gillian Anderson? Anderson is best known as one half of The X Files' incredible TV pairing, Dr. Dana Scully, though you might also know her from Great Expectations, Crisis, Hannibal, The Fall, American Gods, Crooked House, The Crown, The Great, The First Lady, The Pale Blue Eye or White Bird.

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aimee Lou Wood has reprised the role of Maeve's best friend, Aimee Gibbs. Kind-hearted and loyal as ever, Aimee has remained a fan-favorite character from the get-go. In season 4, she's continuing to process the emotions from her assault on the bus from the previous installment.

Where else have you seen Aimee Lou Wood? Wood has also appeared in Alice & Jack, Living, On the Edge and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mimi Keene is again portraying Ruby Matthews. Despite once being one of the top dogs at Moordale, Ruby finds herself adrift at Cavendish. Beneath the surface, she's vulnerable and complex and is working hard to care for her father who lives with MS.

Where else have you seen Mimi Keene? Aside from Sex Education, Keene is probably best known for playing Cindy Williams in EastEnders, and she's also appeared in Our Girl, Casualty, After Everything and Tolkien.

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

(Image credit: Netflix)

Connor Swindells is back as Moordale's ex-bully, Adam Groff. After Eric broke up with him, he left Moordale and started training dogs, and is still considering whether conventional education is the right fit for him.

Where else have you seen Connor Swindells? Whilst he's probably best known for Sex Education, Swindells has also starred in SAS Rogue Heroes, Vigil and he was part of the Barbie cast alongside several of his Sex Education co-stars.

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

(Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Kedar Williams-Stirling is returning as Jackson Marchetti, Moordale's former golden boy. His anxiety got in the way of his future as a professional swimmer, and he's now looking to pursue new passions and form fresh connections.

Where else have you seen Kedar Williams-Stirling? He's also appeared in Shank, Small Axe, Changeland, Will, Doctors, Wolfblood and Montana.

George Robinson as Isaac

(Image credit: Netflix)

George Robinson is reprising the role of Isaac, Maeve's ex and a bit of a rival to Otis. He's heading to Cavendish with the hope of becoming an artist.

Where else have you seen George Robinson? Aside from Sex Education, Robinson has also appeared in Perfect and Dalgliesh.

Dua Saleh as Cal

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dua Saleh has reprised the role of Cal, a quiet non-binary student who wants to stay friends with their ex, Jackson... but they also start developing feelings for another student once they move to Cavendish.

Where else have you seen Dua Saleh before? Sex Education is Saleh's first acting credit, though you may know them from their music career.

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv

(Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Chinenye Ezeudu has also returned to play Viv. Not only is she Jackson Marchetti's best friend, she's an intellectual powerhouse who's determined to do well for herself... though Cavendish's non-competitive environment threatens to throw her for a loop.

Where else have you seen Chinenye Ezeudu? Viv is probably Ezeudu's most well-known role to date, though she has also appeared in The Stranger and The School for Good and Evil.

Dan Levy as Thomas Molloy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dan Levy plays Thomas Molloy, a famous author who's well-loved by all of his students (including Maeve), though he's a big fan of tearing his brightest students down before he builds them back up.

Where else have you seen Dan Levy? Levy is best known for his work on Schitt's Creek, but he's also appeared in Haunted Mansion, Happiest Season, The Idol and he used to host The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Thaddea Graham as Sarah "O" Owen

(Image credit: Samuel Taylor/Netflix)

Thaddea Graham has joined the Sex Education season 4 cast as Sarah Owen, otherwise known simply as "O". She runs her own sex therapy clinic at Cavendish, but doesn't really have a big group of her own.

Where else have you seen Thaddea Graham? Graham has also appeared in Us, Wreck, Redemption, Doctor Who, The Irregulars, The Letter for the King, and Curfew.

Who else is in the Sex Education season 4 cast?

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff

Alexandra James as Aisha

Felix Mufti as Roman

Anthony Lexa as Abbi

Lisa McGrillis as Joanna Milburn

Sex Education season 4 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. For more shows to enjoy, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.