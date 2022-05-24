Your Christmas Or Mine? — cast, plot, interviews and all about the festive movie

Your Christmas Or Mine? will be getting us nicely into the festive spirit when the movie arrives on Prime Video towards the end of 2022.

Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Des star Daniel Mays have teamed up with rising star Cora Kirk, Angela Griffin, Harriet Walter and Lucien Laviscount as the festive movie focuses on young couple James and Hayley who inadvertently spend Christmas with their respective in-laws.

“Christmas movies are a genre that is quite difficult to get right,’ says Daniel Mays, who plays Cora’s working-class dad. “If there’s too much comedy it unbalances the whole thing. If you can hit the sweet spot in these types of films, they are just complete audience pleasers. I think Your Christmas or Mine? achieves that 10-fold. It’s an absolute joy to watch and I’m proud to be part of it.”

So here's everything you need to know about Your Christmas Or Mine? on Prime Video later this year...

There's no word from Prime Video yet on an official worldwide release date for Your Christmas Or Mine? but of course we're expecting to the movie to launch near the festive season, so it's probably December 2022. When an exact date is announced we'll of course post an update right here.

Your Christmas or Mine? plot

In Your Christmas Or Mine? Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk play student lovers James and Hayley, who are in their first year of university. When Christmas comes around they kiss one another goodbye and head off home. But, unbeknownst to each other, they both decide to swap trains and enjoy Christmas with their other half. That means they both end up spending the festive period with their in-laws families rather than each other. Hayley must navigate staying with James’ posh, aristocratic family while James has to spend the holidays with Hayley’s down-to-earth, working-class family.

Your Christmas or Mine? cast — Asa Butterfield as James

Asa plays James, who comes from a posh, aristocratic family. The young actor is best known as Otis Milburn in the smash hit Netflix seris Sex Education. But he began acting at nine-years-old and appeared in the 2007 movie Son of Rambow. He went on to appear in Ashes to Ashes, The Boy in The Striped Pyjamas and the TV series Merlin. He’s since starred in Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, Hugo, Ender’s Game, Journey’s End and The House of Tomorrow.

Asa Butterfield in Sex Education season 3. (Image credit: Sam Taylor/ Netflix)

Cora Kirk as Hayley

Newcomer Cora plays Hayley who comes from a down-to-earth, working class background. Although she has had roles in Doctors and the upcoming film The Devil’s Light, this is her first movie and, according to her co-star Daniel Mays, she “absolutely nailed it and then some”.

Daniel told us: “This is Cora’s first feature film. It’s her first major role and for my money it’s the most accomplished debut from any actor I’ve ever worked with. It’s a really tricky thing to get right, balancing the pathos and the comedy and she always got it right.”

Cora Kirk at a recent press launch for Your Christmas Or Mine? (Image credit: Prime Video)

Daniel Mays as Mr Taylor

Daniel Mays plays Hayley's dad Mr Taylor and he told us: “He is the dad of the rough around the edges family in Macclesfield,” says Daniel. “He has a penchant for knitted turkey jumpers. That’s the reason why I wanted to do the gig in the first place. He’s fun-loving with a heart of gold.

Daniel stars in Code 404 and has a number of top roles under his belt, including Des, White Lines, Good Omens, Magpie Murders and Temple. He played Danny in the film Fisherman’s Friends and Tivik in Rogue One. He’s also known for Vera Drake, Ashes to Ashes, Mrs Biggs and Line of Duty.

Daniel Mays in Magpie Murders. (Image credit: ITV)

Angela Griffin as Mrs Taylor

Angela plays Hayleys mum Mrs Taylor. She made her name as Fiona Middleton in Coronation Street from 1992 until 2019. She’s also starred in shows such as Cutting It, Holby City, Down to Earth, Lewis and Brief Encounters. Angela also played Kim Campbell in Waterloo Road since 2006. Your Christmas or Mine? sees her reunited with her White Lines co-star Daniel Mays. Cora Kirk in particular was delighted to appear alongside Angela, saying “she’s been one of my idols since I was young.”

Former Corrie star Angela Griffin will play Mrs Taylor. (Image credit: PA Images)

Who else is starring in Your Christmas or Mine?

The movie will also star Killing Eve’s Harriet Walker, Lucien Laviscount (Snatch, Emily In Paris), Alex Jennings (The Crown), David Bradley (The Harry Potter movies), Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street, Jekyll and Hyde) and Ram John Holder (Death in Paradise).

Is there a trailer for Your Christmas Or Mine?

Prime Video haven't released a trailer yet for Your Christmas Or Mine? but we'll expect one in the run-up to Christmas, so check back and we'll post when it arrives.