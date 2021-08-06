'Code 404' Season 2 — start date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Code 404 Season 2 is nearly here! In the new season, we'll see the return of Daniel Mays' AI-enhanced detective and his partner DI Carver (played by Stephen Graham) for even more laughs.

After the resurrected detective finally caught up to "The Juggler", he has become the top cop in his department once more. Although DI Carver and Major ended their partnership at the end of last season a reopened cold case will see them reunited for more antics later this year.

Here's everything we know about Code 404 Season 2...

Much like DI Major's return from the dead, the hit comedy series will be making its return soon! Code 404 returns for its second season on September 1 when all episodes will be made available to watch on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.

We don't know when the series will air in the US. Season 1 aired on Peacock in October last year, just a few months after it originally aired in the UK.

Code 404 Season 2 Cast

Code 404 Season 2 will feature two brand new characters alongside the stellar returning cast. British comedian and actor Meera Syal will play Elizabeth Churchland, and Scottish actor Clive Russell (Game of Thrones, Cursed) will play Clifford Major.

Alongside Daniel Mays (DI Major) Stephen Graham (DI Carver) and Anna Maxwell Major (Kelly, Major's wife) the returning cast includes Michelle Greenidge as "Not Judy", Rosie Cavaliero as DCS Dennett, Richard Gadd as Liam Cleasby and Amanda Payton as Dr. Alison Parfit.

What is the plot of Code 404?

Code 404 is bringing Carver and Major back together to work on a case from the past. The 20-year-old cold case will throw them back in the deep end together to catch more criminals.

With the pressures of his impending divorce from Kelly, the return of his long-absent father, and even more danger lurking around every corner, Major is starting to crack. Whilst they get back to work, Major starts exhibiting strange glitches. What's worse, they don't seem to be the kinds of things you can fix with a quick reboot, but more like signs of terminal failure for the AI-enhanced detective.

Is there a trailer?

Sky has just recently revealed a teaser for Code 404 Season 2, and it looks like DI Major and DI Carver will be getting into even more trouble when the show returns later this year.

Not only is there plenty of action on display in this new teaser, but it shows that the banter between Carver and Major will be just as funny as before. As for Major's glitches, they look set to cause some big problems whilst the duo is working the case.