Amazon Prime's 'Lioness' — everything we know about the new Nicola Adams documentary

Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams features in Amazon Prime's Lioness, which follows her upbringing in Leeds to becoming and Olympic boxing champion in 2012 and 2016 and the media personality she is today.

The no-holds-barred biopic, named after Nicola’s nickname in the ring, is coming to Amazon Prime Video this autumn and Nicola is said to have been involved in every step of the process.

Martin Backlund, Head of Content for UK Prime Video said: "Nicola is a trailblazer and her story is one that will inspire audiences of all backgrounds.

"Lioness examines Nicola’s life spent fighting fierce competitors, prejudice, and adversity and her determination to never give up. We couldn’t be happier to share her story, and her boundless resilience and optimism, with Amazon Prime Video customers."

So here’s all we know so far about Amazon Prime's one-off documentary Lioness…

There’s no confirmed release date yet for Amazon Prime's Lioness, although we suspect it will launch this autumn. We’ll update as soon as we know more.

Is there a trailer for 'Lioness'?

There’s no trailer as yet for Amazon Prime's Lioness, but we’ll be sure to share as soon as one lands.

What is 'Lioness' about?

Lioness charts Nicola’s tough upbringing in Leeds, UK, and the moment she fought (and won) her first bout at the age of 13 to her becoming an Olympic boxing champion, as well as a notably rare LGBT sports figure. The film is also set to feature Nicola herself giving a unique and intimate take on her successes and struggles in and out of the boxing.

Nicola Adams winning Olympic gold at London 2012. (Image credit: Getty)

'Lioness' Nicola fighting for Olympic glory. (Image credit: Getty)

Who is 'Lioness' Nicola Adams?

Now retired from the sport, Nicola won gold in London 2012, the first time women were allowed to compete at boxing in the Olympic Games, and then did the same in Rio four years later. She also became the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold. Last year, she became part of the first same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing with dancer Katya Jones (see them dancing below), and she and her partner Ella Baig are also powerful advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

Strictly 2020... Nicola partnered Katya Jones. (Image credit: BBC)

Our guides to other big Amazon Prime Video shows...

* Amazon's Wheel Of Time.

* Lord Of The Rings on Amazon Prime Video.

* Leonardo starring Aidan Turner.