‘Strictly Come Dancing' star John Whaite left 'shaken' after eating fish and chips

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, was left rather disgusted by his fish and chips in London, claiming that he “won’t sleep tonight” after discovering that his battered fish still had the skin on.

Since John runs his own cookery school, it’s no surprise that he will have high culinary standards, but he seemed distraught after munching on this classic meal.

John shared a picture of his meal on his Instagram story and asked fans: “Fish and chips in London. Why do so many chippies leave the skin on the fish?” adding, “Riddle me this. I don’t like it Cathy.”

Luckily for John, he at least got to indulge in some sweet treats after his disastrous meal, as he feasted on chocolate-covered marzipan and a mince pie in an attempt to “calm his nerves.”

He revealed: "Not being funny guys but that skin on deep-fried fish has shaken me so much I'm having to have chocolate-covered marzipan to calm my nerves. I won't go to sleep tonight. What was all that about?"

"And a mince pie," he added.

John was left horrified after having fish and chips in London! (Image credit: BBC1)

John is partnered with professional dancer, Johannes Radebe in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, the first ever same-sex male dance couple to be on the show.

After impressing the viewers and judges with their groundbreaking Tango in the first live show, John and Johannes have continued to dazzle the competition as they currently stand second on the Strictly leader board, with 61 points

It’s movie week for Strictly Come Dancing this week, and John and Johannes will be performing the Paso Doble to He’s a Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday at 6:45pm on BBC1- see our TV Guide for full listings.