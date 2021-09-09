'The Great British Bake Off' 2021 — release date, bakers, judges, and all you need to know

The Great British Bake Off 2021 is here with a brand new batch of bakers heading into the infamous white tent, hoping that their showstoppers are edible and that the technical challenge doesn't leave them with a soggy bottom.

Last year's The Great British Bake Off saw the show air slightly later in the year than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but while this year's series is set to return to regular scheduling, it has been revealed that the bakers formed isolation bubbles for filming.

Speaking on Lorraine earlier this year, Matt shared more details about how the show has been made under covid restrictions: "Like last year, we’re going into a bubble – all self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts."

Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2021...

When is The Great British Bake Off 2021 on?

It has been confirmed that The Great British Bake Off 2021 will start on Channel 4 on Tuesday 21 September at 8pm. It will then air weekly in the same slot.

You will be able to catch up on missed episodes after they have aired on Channel 4's on-demand service All4.

Viewers in the US will be able to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 on Netflix. Last year the streaming channel aired episodes three days after they had been shown in the UK.

Who will be judging The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be returning to their places on the judging panel, making sure only the very best bakers make it through to the next round each week.

Of course Prue will be setting her highly complicated technical challenges to keep bakers on their toes, while Paul will be casting his critical eye over each bake... but will anyone be rewarded for their efforts with the famous 'Hollywood Handshake'?

Who presents The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Matt Lucas is back for another series of The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

Noel Fielding will be returning to his role as presenter, along with his new sidekick, Matt Lucas, who joined the show last year following Sandi Toksvig's departure from the series. The pair were an instant hit with fans thanks to their hilarious sketches at the start of the show, along with their comedy banter inside the tent. We're hoping for a lot more laughs this year.

Speaking of his on-screen chemistry with Noel, Matt told Lorraine earlier this year: "I just have fun and I love working with Noel. He’s so funny. And of course, we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic. So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it.’ Noel is really generous like that. He comes up with very funny things for me to say."

Who are the bakers on The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Channel 4 are keeping the new bakers' identities well under wraps, so it remains to be seen who will be donning their aprons and heading into the tent for the challenge of a lifetime. In previous years there have been 13 contestants, while 2020 saw 12 contestants taking part in the competition.

Who won the last season of The Great British Bake Off?

Peter Sawkins (pictured far right) won the 2020 Great British Bake Off crown. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Season 11 saw Peter Sawkins crowned the winner of the show, making him the youngest ever champion of the competition. Peter beat Laura Adlington and Dave Friday in the final, which aired in November 2020.

Is there a trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2021?

While there isn't an official full-length trailer for the new season yet, we have been teased with a 10-second clip on The Great British Bake Off social media platforms showing the famous white tent in all its glory, with the opening few bars of the show's theme tune playing over the top just to get us in the mood for the new series...