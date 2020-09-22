Matt Lucas - things you didn't know about the comedian and presenter

From famous housemates to losing his hair at just six years old, there is lots to learn about Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas...

While Matt Lucas rose to fame for his hilarious comedy sketch shows like Little Britain and Come Fly With Me alongside writing partner David Walliams, he has since cemented himself as a serious actor and TV presenter.

He joined The Great British Bake Off team in 2020, presenting alongside Noel Fielding as amateur bakers try to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

Most fans of the presenter might know that:

He played Nardole in Doctor Who

He's got an autobiography titled Little Me

He has appeared in numerous West End plays and musicals

Matt Lucas: little known facts about the presenter...

1. Matt rose to fame by playing a giant baby

In the mid 90s Matt appeared on comedy gameshow Shooting Stars with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer. He played the role of George Dawes, who would reveal the team scores while dressed a giant baby in a romper suit and playing the drums!

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

2. Matt had some very famous school friends

When he was a teenager Matt attended the Haberdashers Aske's Boys School in Borehamwood. Also at the school at the same time were David Baddiel and Sacha Baron Cohen. Matt later went on to study at the University of Bristol, before joining the national Youth Theatre where he met David Walliams.

3. He lost his hair at just six years old

A photo posted by on

Matt revealed in his autobiography, Little Me, that he alopecia caused his hair to fall out in 1980, when he was at infant school. According to Matt it was during the summer holidays that he started to lose his hair... "I wasn't initially concerned. At four my hair had been blonde and curly, but at five it was a big brown pudding bowl and I loathed it." However, Matt soon found that his hair loss helped people remember him and says being bald has helped his career.

4. He used to have a very famous housemate

A photo posted by on

After meeting Rebel Wilson while filming Bridesmaids in 2011, Matt became good friends with the actress and the pair lived together in West Hollywood between 2012 and 2015.

More: Things you didn't know about Rowan Atkinson

5. Little Britain is his biggest success

Matt and David had huge success with comedy sketch show Little Britain (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Getty)

Little Britain started off as a BBC Radio 4 sketch sow, but later became a comedy sketch show which Matt wrote with David Walliams. The pair also played most of the characters in the series including Vicky Pollard, Daffyd Thomas, and insensitive slimming club organiser, Marjorie Dawes.

6. He raised more than £1 million for charity by singing about a potato

A photo posted by on

In April 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Matt spent his spare time in lockdown rewriting the Baked Potato Song from Shooting Stars. The new song, called Thank You Baked Potato became an instant hit with all proceeds from sales going to Feed NHS, a charity that provided meals for NHS workers during lockdown. Matt not only got many of his famous friends to make covers of the song, but he also wrote a children's picture book based on the baked potato song.

7. Matt moved to California after personal tragedy

A photo posted by on

In 2012 Matt decided to leave the UK and move to California after his former husband, Kevin McGee, took his own life in 2009. He told Sunday Times Magazine: "I think people respond in different ways to grief. I wanted to build a new life. The first thing they say when something terrible has happened is not to do anything radical. But enough time had gone by for me to think now is the time for me to move on. I thought I had to go somewhere warm, so I went to California."

Matt Lucas' Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the presenter...

How old is he?

Matt Lucas' age is 46, he was born on 5th march 1974.

Does he have kids?

Matt Lucas doesn't have any children.

Where was he born?

Matt Lucas was born in Paddington, London.

How tall is he?

Matt Lucas is 1.69 metres tall.

Twitter: @RealMattLucas

Instagram: @realmattlucas

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main pic: Getty