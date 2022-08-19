The Great British Bake Off 2022 — judges, presenters and all you need to know about the return of the baking contest

By published

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — here's the latest on the upcoming new series.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 - Paul Hollywood in black shirt, Dame Prue Leith in a blue jacket, Matt Lucas in a red shirt and Noel Fielding in a multi-coloured shirt gather in the tent in The Great British Bake Off.
Paul Hollywood, Dame Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding get ready to re-open the tent for The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off 2022 is heading to our screens soon as another nervous group of bakers get ready to make their way into TV’s best-loved tent for the 13th series of the cookery contest.

With cakes, biscuits, bread and pastries all likely to be on the menu just like they were for The Great British Bake Off 2021, the new contestants will be battling it out to impress the hard-to-please judges.

Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2022...

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — when is it on? 

The Great British Bake Off 2022 is likely to air this autumn on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterwards on All4. Check back here when a confirmed release date is announced. It is also expected to air in the US on Netflix.

Paul Hollywood in a green shirt and Prue Leith in a multi-coloured top sit in the tent in The Great British Bake Off.

Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith are preparing to put more bakers to the culinary test in The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: C4)

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the judges?

Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are set to return to put the bakers through their paces with more Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges. They will both be keeping their beady eyes out for any soggy bottoms, while Paul will hopefully be doling out some well-deserved Hollywood Handshakes.

Noel Fielding in a black and white jumper and Matt Lucas in a blue and white shirt stand in the tent on The Great British Bake Off.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are set to lend moral support to the bakers in the return of The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the presenters?

After showing off his baking prowess - or lack of - when he took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer earlier this year as a last-minute replacement for another celebrity, Matt Lucas will be glad that he’s only due to be back on hosting duties in the new series.

Also set to co-present alongside Matt and hopefully sporting another colorful range of shirts and knitwear, is Noel Fielding.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the bakers?

The identities of the brave souls who will be standing by their ovens and firing up their food mixers remains a closely guarded secret, but we will give you the full low-down on them when they are announced.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Giuseppe in a grey shirt and beige apron stands in the tent stirring food in a bowl on The Great British Bake Off.

Giuseppe was the worthy winner of The Great British Bake Off last year. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Season 12 saw talented Italian Giuseppe Dell'Anno take home the trophy after beating Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final, which aired last autumn. Giuseppe’s cookery book, Giuseppe's Italian Bakes, will be released later this year.

The Great British Bake Off 2022  — is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will pop it on here as soon as it’s released!

Caren Clark
Caren Clark

Caren has been a journalist specializing in TV for almost two decades and is a Senior Features Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and What’s On TV magazines and she also writes for What to Watch.


Over the years, she has spent many a day in a muddy field or an on-set catering bus chatting to numerous stars on location including the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Suranne Jones, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi as well as Hollywood actors such as Glenn Close and Kiefer Sutherland.


Caren will happily sit down and watch any kind of telly (well, maybe not sci-fi!), but she particularly loves period dramas like Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and The Crown and she’s also a big fan of juicy crime thrillers from Line of Duty to Poirot.


In her spare time, Caren enjoys going to the cinema and theatre or curling up with a good book.