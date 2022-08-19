The Great British Bake Off 2022 — judges, presenters and all you need to know about the return of the baking contest

Paul Hollywood, Dame Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding get ready to re-open the tent for The Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 is heading to our screens soon as another nervous group of bakers get ready to make their way into TV’s best-loved tent for the 13th series of the cookery contest.

With cakes, biscuits, bread and pastries all likely to be on the menu just like they were for The Great British Bake Off 2021, the new contestants will be battling it out to impress the hard-to-please judges.

Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2022...

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — when is it on?

The Great British Bake Off 2022 is likely to air this autumn on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterwards on All4. Check back here when a confirmed release date is announced. It is also expected to air in the US on Netflix.

Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith are preparing to put more bakers to the culinary test in The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: C4)

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the judges?

Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are set to return to put the bakers through their paces with more Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges. They will both be keeping their beady eyes out for any soggy bottoms, while Paul will hopefully be doling out some well-deserved Hollywood Handshakes.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are set to lend moral support to the bakers in the return of The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the presenters?

After showing off his baking prowess - or lack of - when he took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer earlier this year as a last-minute replacement for another celebrity, Matt Lucas will be glad that he’s only due to be back on hosting duties in the new series.

Also set to co-present alongside Matt and hopefully sporting another colorful range of shirts and knitwear, is Noel Fielding.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — who are the bakers?

The identities of the brave souls who will be standing by their ovens and firing up their food mixers remains a closely guarded secret, but we will give you the full low-down on them when they are announced.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Giuseppe was the worthy winner of The Great British Bake Off last year. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Season 12 saw talented Italian Giuseppe Dell'Anno take home the trophy after beating Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final, which aired last autumn. Giuseppe’s cookery book, Giuseppe's Italian Bakes, will be released later this year.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 — is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will pop it on here as soon as it’s released!