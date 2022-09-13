Who is Maxy on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

The Great British Bake Off is back with a new batch of bakers getting ready to whip up some amazing creations in the famous tent, including Maxy. But who's going to be winning the approval of the judges and who's going to be hiding their soggy bottoms?

Maxy is one of the 12 bakers on The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US). Here's everything you need to know about her...

Who is Maxy from The Great British Bake Off?

Swedish-born Maxy is a proud mum to her two daughters. She studied fine art and then went on to achieve a Master’s in architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her family.

Maxy's precision and creativity inspire her bakes and she loves coming up with impressive celebration cakes for family occasions.

Maxy is very keen on DIY and has totally redecorated her home under her own steam which could come in handy for keeping a cool head during those technical challenges!

She loves the flavours from her Scandinavian upbringing and enjoys baking cinnamon rolls and saffron buns.

"I have always been a Bake Off fan," Maxy said. "But never did I expect to ever be in the tent baking, did not feel as if I was a good enough baker."

Maxy says cakes are her strength and breads and pastries are her weakness. She shares her bakes on Instagram @maxythebaker

How old is Maxy from The Great British Bake Off?

Mum-of-two Maxy is 29 and isn't just great at baking, she is also a DIY fanatic too.

Maxy is very keen on DIY as well as baking! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is in the Great British Bake Off 2022?

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 starts on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterward on All4. The show will then air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.