Who is Maisam on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens with 13 new contestants eager to show off their impressive skills in the legendary tent, including Maisam.

But which contestant will be reaching the heights of Star Baker and who will be crumbling under the steely gaze of judge Paul Hollywood?

Maisam is the youngest of the 12 bakers in The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US). Here's everything you need to know about her...

Who is Maisam from The Great British Bake Off?

Student and sales assistant Maisam was born in Libya but has lived in the UK since she was a child.

She speaks five languages and is aiming to add another two to her tally by the time she’s 20.

She started baking when she was only 13 years old and has spent the last few years perfecting her skills!

Maisam's baking is inspired by her Mediterranean heritage. She loves using tangy olives, nutty sesame seeds and sweet, rich dates in her cooking. Sounds delicious!

Maisam is very creative and enjoys photography and she’s a real perfectionist when it comes to baking – unafraid of trying something over and over until she gets it right.

We reckon that attention to detail is bound to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood!

Interior design student Maisam shares her bakes on her instagram account @la.maisam.

How old is Maisam on The Great British Bake Off?

Maisam is only 18, making her the youngest contestant on this year's show.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 starts on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterward on All4. The show will then air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.