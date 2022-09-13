Who is Rebs on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

Rebs is just one of the contestants from The Great British Bake Off 2022.

The Great British Bake Off is back with a fresh batch of bakers all ready to show the nation what they can whip up in the kitchen, including Rebs. But who will be cooking up a storm in the famous white Bake Off tent, and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom?

Rebs is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US!) and here is everything you need to know about her...

Who is Rebs from the Great British Bake Off?

Rebs is a Masters Student from Country Antrim in Northern Ireland, who likes to bake as a way to de-stress.

She enjoys cooking with Middle Eastern ingredients, which is a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish heritage, and remembers baking with her mum when she was just three years old. She says: "When I was very small I used to help my mum in the kitchen when she was baking which, in reality, was more me just making a mess with flour and eating raw cake batter with a spoon. My grannies and aunts were all fabulous bakers and really inspired me as a child, however, many of them passed before they could show me their tips and tricks."

When she first heard that she would be on the show, Rebs said: "I never ever actually dreamed I would get into the tent! I grew up watching the show for years with my mum and, after only really taking up baking in 2020, I wasn’t sure I would have had what it takes to make it to the final 12, but thankfully I did!"

"Personally, I think my strengths are my strong flavours as everything packs a big punch which is what I love. My weaknesses are definitely trying to bake everything on time and being the biggest messer you’ve ever seen."

Rebs often shares her bakes on social media. You can find her on Instagram

here: @rebsbakes

How old is Rebs on The Great British Bake Off?

Rebs is 23, making her one of the youngest contestants from 2022.

Rebs is one of the yonger bakers on this year's series. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch The Great British Bake off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 starts on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterward on All4. The show will then air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix (opens in new tab) and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.