Who is Dawn on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

Dawn is just one of the contestants from The Great British Bake Off 2022.

The Great British Bake Off is back with a fresh batch of bakers all ready to show the nation what they can whip up in the kitchen, including Dawn. But who will be cooking up a storm in the famous white Bake Off tent, and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom?

Dawn is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US!) and here is everything you need to know about her...

Who is Dawn from the Great British Bake Off?

Dawn is an IT Manager from Bedfordshire who lives with her partner, Trevor (who very kindly tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is a mother of three children, step-mother to two and a gran/step-gran to four.

She's an artist in and out of the kitchen and loves the challenge of a baking an impossible-sounding illusion cake.

In order to express her creative talent, Dawn favours whacky and intricate designs and prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail — which is especially handy when it comes to creating intricate lace patterns on biscuits.

Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty!

How old is Dawn from The Great British Bake Off?

Dawn is 60 and loves showing off her artistic skills through baking.

Dawn is an artist in the kitchen! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is in the Great British Bake Off 2022?

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.