Who is Syabira on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

The Great British Bake Off is back with a whole batch of new bakers ready to cook up a storm in the legendary tent, including Syabira. But who's going to be crowned Star Baker and who will suffer a soggy bottom?

Syabira is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US!). Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Syabira from The Great British Bake Off?

Syabira was born in Malaysia as one of seven children! She is a cardiovascular research assistant and moved to London in 2013 to study for her PhD.

She's now settled down happily with her boyfriend Bradley and to relax after a hard day in the lab she loves gaming. Her fave games are World War 2 simulations which she says have taught her a lot about leadership in the real world — perhaps we'll see some of those lessons come in handy in the tent!

Syabira only started baking in 2017 when she made a red velvet cake for friends. Now she's always in the kitchen and loves using Malaysian flavours in her bakes and adding a Malaysian twist to British classics. Her chicken rendang Cornish pasties are a particular favourite!

You can find Syabira on Instagram @syabira_bakes (opens in new tab).

How old is Syabira on The Great British Bake Off?

Scientist Syabira is 32 years old and has lived in London for almost a decade.

Who else is taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2022?

Syabira loves adding Malaysian flavours to British classics. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available on All4. The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.