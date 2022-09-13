Who is Sandro on The Great British Bake Off 2022? All you need to know

Sandro is just one of the bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022.

The Great British Bake Off is back with a fresh batch of bakers all ready to show the nation what they can whip up in the kitchen, including Sandro. But who will be cooking up a storm in the famous white Bake Off tent, and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom or two?

Sandro is one of the 12 bakers from The Great British Bake Off 2022 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US!) and here is everything you need to know about him...

Who is Sandro from the Great British Bake Off?

Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, before settling in London.

As well as working as a Nanny, Sandro is passionate about fitness, a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too!

When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy. Now, he lives and breathes it, and is often found rustling up bakes in a relaxed vibe with the telly on, or running virtual baking classes for children with autism.

He likes to infuse his bakes with flavors from his Angolan heritage — the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche.

Sandro often shares his amazing bakes and recipes on social media. You can see what he has been baking on his Instagram account @sandrosbakes (opens in new tab).

How old is Sandro on The Great British Bake Off?

Chef and baker Sandro is 30 years old.

Sandro also runs virtual baking classes for children with autism. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch The Great British Bake of 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 starts on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterward on All4. The show will then air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will also air in the US on Netflix (opens in new tab) and starts on Friday, September 16 with fresh episodes added every Friday.